Valgotechtm LLC Introduces Valgopaktm Non-FEOC High-Performance Battery Packs For Autonomous Systems

Valgopak advanced lithium-ion packs

Lithium-ion battery packs: smart, custom, U.S.-manufactured, engineered for demanding commercial and defense applications

- ValgotechNOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Valgotech TM today announced Valgopak TM, a new line of advanced lithium-ion battery packs made in America in 6S1P (21.6V, 5200 mAh), 6S2P (21.6V, 10400 mAh), and 6S4P (21.6V, 20800 mAh) configurations. The company also offers smart, custom battery packs engineered and purpose-built for commercial and defense applications, all manufactured in the USA.Valgopak battery packs are engineered to combine high-performance energy storage with intelligent systems that enhance battery safety, performance, management, and service life. The packs provide a dependable, affordable power solution for advanced platforms operating in demanding environments.Built for Mission-Critical ApplicationsAmong others, Valgopak battery packs are designed for drones, long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles, satellites, robotic dogs, and soldier-worn systems. Supported applications include unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), counter-UAS (cUAS), electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and other platforms.As a non-FEOC battery solution manufactured in the United States, Valgopak is positioned to support customers in the United States and worldwide who seek high-performance power systems, backed by a domestic manufacturing base.Advantages of U.S. ManufacturingDomestic manufacturing brings Valgopak closer to engineering, production, and quality-control activities, helping teams move efficiently from product definition and prototyping to qualification and scaled production. Closer coordination can accelerate design iterations, improve production visibility, and enable faster customization to meet specialized platform requirements.A U.S.-based manufacturing approach can also reduce exposure to disruptive international logistics routes, simplify communication throughout the product lifecycle, and strengthen supply-chain resilience. For defense and other mission-critical customers, domestic production will support sourcing, traceability, security, and compliance objectives while enabling reliable access to technical and manufacturing support.About ValgotechValgotech develops advanced battery cells, packs, and intelligent energy systems for commercial and defense applications. The company engineers purpose-built solutions that prioritize superior safety, performance, affordability, and sustainability for customers and stakeholders.Visit: valgopak

Martha Olawale

Valgotech LLC

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ValgotechTM LLC Introduces ValgopakTM Non-FEOC High-Performance Battery Packs for Autonomous Systems News Provided By Valgotech LLC October 22, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Military Industry



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