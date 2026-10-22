West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1) Commencement Of Scandium Drilling At Salazar
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Commencement of Scandium Drilling at Salazar
Perth, Oct 23, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1 ) (WCMTF:OTCMKTS ) announced that drilling has commenced at its Salazar Project, approximately 130km northeast of Esperance in Western Australia.
Highlights
Salazar Project, WA
- Approximately 3,000m of aircore drilling underway at the 100%-owned Salazar Project in Western Australia.
- First dedicated scandium drilling campaign designed to test for higher-grade zones and extensions to known mineralisation.
- Drilling expected to take two to three weeks, with assay results to follow.
Wallis Drilling is undertaking the aircore program (of approximately 3,000m), targeting higher-grade scandium zones within shallow, clay-rich saprolite and testing extensions to known mineralisation.
The program complements ongoing metallurgical testwork investigating scandium and rare earth element extraction.
Managing Director Matt Szwedzicki commented:
"Drilling is now underway in our first dedicated scandium campaign at Salazar. We are targeting highergrade zones and extensions to known mineralisation to help guide the project's next stage.
"With drilling and metallurgical testwork progressing in parallel, we look forward to updating shareholders as results become available."
Commencement of Scandium Drilling at Salazar
Perth, Oct 23, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - West Cobar Metals Limited (ASX:WC1 ) (WCMTF:OTCMKTS ) announced that drilling has commenced at its Salazar Project, approximately 130km northeast of Esperance in Western Australia.
Highlights
Salazar Project, WA
- Approximately 3,000m of aircore drilling underway at the 100%-owned Salazar Project in Western Australia.
- First dedicated scandium drilling campaign designed to test for higher-grade zones and extensions to known mineralisation.
- Drilling expected to take two to three weeks, with assay results to follow.
Wallis Drilling is undertaking the aircore program (of approximately 3,000m), targeting higher-grade scandium zones within shallow, clay-rich saprolite and testing extensions to known mineralisation.
The program complements ongoing metallurgical testwork investigating scandium and rare earth element extraction.
Managing Director Matt Szwedzicki commented:
"Drilling is now underway in our first dedicated scandium campaign at Salazar. We are targeting highergrade zones and extensions to known mineralisation to help guide the project's next stage.
"With drilling and metallurgical testwork progressing in parallel, we look forward to updating shareholders as results become available."
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