Lee Kum Kee And Le Cordon Bleu Drive Innovation For The Next Generation Of Culinary Talent
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Chef Vincent Liew of The Star Sydney Leads Students Through Modern Chinese Cuisine Programme as Partnership Enters Third YearMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 October 2026 – Lee Kum Kee Sauce (“Lee Kum Kee”), the global leader in Asian sauces and condiments, concluded a master class at Le Cordon Bleu Australia's Melbourne campus on 19 October, where Chef Vincent Liew, Executive Chef of The Star Sydney led students through a five-course tasting menus built entirely around oysters. Themed“The Culinary Art of Modern Asian Cuisine”, the session explored how traditional Chinese flavours and techniques can be reimagined through a contemporary lens.
Chef Vincent demonstrated how Lee Kum Kee's signature sauces can be applied across a full fine-dining tasting menu, with oyster as the connecting ingredient in every course. From a delicate consommé to a caramelised dessert, the sauces bring a depth of umami that elevates every dish.
Chef Vincent Liew said,“I am incredibly proud to have been part of this collaboration and grateful for the opportunity to work with such dedicated and talented people. Together, we have shared knowledge, inspired future culinary talent and strengthened the connection between industry and education.”
A Growing Partnership
The Melbourne session was the third and final master class of 2026, completing a full year of programming under a Lee Kum Kee and Le Cordon Bleu Australia partnership. The collaboration launched in 2025 with two master classes themed“A Taste of Modern Chinese Cuisine”, introducing students to Sino-French fusion cooking and versatile applications of Lee Kum Kee sauces. Strong student and faculty feedback led the programmme to be expanded to three sessions in 2026 across Sydney and Melbourne campuses.
A signature highlight of the Sydney sessions was the Char Siu Pineapple Bun – a modern take on the classic Hong Kong street food, reimagined for a professional Western kitchen environment. Students learned how to use Lee Kum Kee's Premium Oyster Sauce and Premium Soy Sauce to create a rich, glossy char siu filling, then pair it with the buttery, crisp-topped pineapple bun that's beloved across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. The result is a dish that bridges tradition and innovation – a familiar comfort food elevated with professional technique and quality ingredients.
“Working with industry leaders such as Lee Kum Kee enables us to connect classroom learning with contemporary industry practice,” said a spokesperson for Le Cordon Bleu Australia.“These master classes inspire students to expand their culinary repertoire, embrace innovation and build the confidence needed to thrive in professional kitchens around the world.”
“At Lee Kum Kee, we believe great food starts with great ingredients and even greater chefs,” said Gary Hui, Business Development Director – Oceania from Lee Kum Kee Sauce.“Our partnership with Le Cordon Bleu is about investing in the next generation and sharing the true versatility of Asian sauces with kitchens across Australia. We're not just teaching techniques – we're helping shape the future of dining.”
Lee Kum Kee and Le Cordon Bleu Australia plan to continue expanding the master class programme in 2027, with new themes and menu concepts in development.
Global Youth Culinary Immersion
The collaboration is part of Lee Kum Kee's flagship Global Youth Culinary Immersion initiative, which reflects the company's commitment to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide and supporting aspiring culinary talent. The initiative engaged with over 3,500 youthful culinary talents in 2025 across Australia, Bhutan, Canada, China, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and United States.
Chef Vincent demonstrated how Lee Kum Kee's signature sauces can be applied across a full fine-dining tasting menu, with oyster as the connecting ingredient in every course. From a delicate consommé to a caramelised dessert, the sauces bring a depth of umami that elevates every dish.
Chef Vincent Liew said,“I am incredibly proud to have been part of this collaboration and grateful for the opportunity to work with such dedicated and talented people. Together, we have shared knowledge, inspired future culinary talent and strengthened the connection between industry and education.”
A Growing Partnership
The Melbourne session was the third and final master class of 2026, completing a full year of programming under a Lee Kum Kee and Le Cordon Bleu Australia partnership. The collaboration launched in 2025 with two master classes themed“A Taste of Modern Chinese Cuisine”, introducing students to Sino-French fusion cooking and versatile applications of Lee Kum Kee sauces. Strong student and faculty feedback led the programmme to be expanded to three sessions in 2026 across Sydney and Melbourne campuses.
A signature highlight of the Sydney sessions was the Char Siu Pineapple Bun – a modern take on the classic Hong Kong street food, reimagined for a professional Western kitchen environment. Students learned how to use Lee Kum Kee's Premium Oyster Sauce and Premium Soy Sauce to create a rich, glossy char siu filling, then pair it with the buttery, crisp-topped pineapple bun that's beloved across Hong Kong and Southeast Asia. The result is a dish that bridges tradition and innovation – a familiar comfort food elevated with professional technique and quality ingredients.
“Working with industry leaders such as Lee Kum Kee enables us to connect classroom learning with contemporary industry practice,” said a spokesperson for Le Cordon Bleu Australia.“These master classes inspire students to expand their culinary repertoire, embrace innovation and build the confidence needed to thrive in professional kitchens around the world.”
“At Lee Kum Kee, we believe great food starts with great ingredients and even greater chefs,” said Gary Hui, Business Development Director – Oceania from Lee Kum Kee Sauce.“Our partnership with Le Cordon Bleu is about investing in the next generation and sharing the true versatility of Asian sauces with kitchens across Australia. We're not just teaching techniques – we're helping shape the future of dining.”
Lee Kum Kee and Le Cordon Bleu Australia plan to continue expanding the master class programme in 2027, with new themes and menu concepts in development.
Global Youth Culinary Immersion
The collaboration is part of Lee Kum Kee's flagship Global Youth Culinary Immersion initiative, which reflects the company's commitment to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide and supporting aspiring culinary talent. The initiative engaged with over 3,500 youthful culinary talents in 2025 across Australia, Bhutan, Canada, China, Malaysia, South Korea, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and United States.
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