Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Winter Chills Or Rain? Cyclone Fear Grips Bengal

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The festive season is over, and a slight winter chill is already in the air. You can see light fog around the city in the mornings. So, when does the actual winter season begin

The state is experiencing pleasant weather right now despite the depression fears. Dry winds are entering from the northwest direction as the rain stops. The day and night temperatures have dropped below normal in Kolkata and several other districts because of this wind.

The Alipore Weather Office reports a drop in Kolkata's minimum temperature from 24.2 degrees to 23.4 degrees Celsius. Purulia recorded a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. Sriniketan stands at 20.2 degrees Celsius. The temperature in North Bengal's Alipurduar has also dropped to 18 degrees Celsius.

People are wondering if this weather relief will last long. The weather forecast indicates an increase in moisture levels across South Bengal from Saturday. The temperature will also rise. This situation will create favorable conditions for thunderstorms and rain.

The Alipore Weather Office suggests you enjoy this pleasant autumn weather for now. The weather mood will likely change by the end of the week. Everyone is now watching the exact path of the Bay of Bengal depression.

The weather forecast predicts no significant chances of rain in Kolkata today. You will not face any rain-related issues while stepping out for daily work. The sky remains clear, but you might feel the direct heat of the sun. You should take basic precautions if you step out in the afternoon.