Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Kalindi Kunj AQI Hits 267, Smog Blankets Capital, GRAP Stage 1 Invoked

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is witnessing worsening air quality as smog blankets parts of capital and the AQI remains in the 'poor' category. Kalindi Kunj recorded an AQI of 267, prompting authorities to step up pollution-control measures

Delhi-NCR is facing renewed pollution concerns as air quality remains in the 'poor' category, with smog visible across parts of the capital. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several monitoring stations recorded elevated pollution levels, prompting authorities to intensify preventive measures as winter approaches.

Air pollution continues to be a concern across Delhi-NCR, with multiple locations reporting poor air quality. CPCB data showed that Kalindi Kunj recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 267, the highest among the three locations highlighted in the report. AIIMS followed at 255, while India Gate registered an AQI of 236.

All three readings fall within the 'poor' category, indicating that prolonged exposure to polluted air may cause breathing discomfort, particularly among people with respiratory conditions and other vulnerable groups.

The weather is also beginning to reflect the seasonal transition towards winter. Delhi-NCR's minimum temperature is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to remain close to 32 degrees Celsius.

The combination of changing weather conditions and elevated pollution levels has renewed concerns about the capital's air quality in the weeks ahead.

Delhi recorded its first day of 'poor' air quality this season on Wednesday, October 21, when the AQI climbed to 245, marking a reported 100-day high.

The deterioration followed Dussehra celebrations across the capital, during which people in several areas burst firecrackers and burned Ravana effigies. Instances of stubble burning in neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, have also been cited among the factors contributing to regional pollution concerns.

However, a direct link between the decline in air quality and Dussehra celebrations has not been established.

Delhi's pollution levels typically attract greater attention during the colder months, when unfavourable weather conditions can limit the dispersion of pollutants. Emissions from vehicles, construction dust, industrial activity and other sources can further add to the pollution burden.

With air quality already deteriorating in October, residents are likely to face growing concerns about pollution exposure as the winter season progresses.

Amid worsening air quality, authorities have invoked Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. The framework outlines a series of preventive and corrective measures designed to control pollution and prevent air quality from deteriorating further.

Under Stage I, authorities focus on measures such as controlling road and construction dust, ensuring proper waste management and strengthening enforcement against activities that contribute to pollution.

Dust-control efforts are particularly important in a densely populated region such as Delhi-NCR, where construction activity, road dust and vehicular emissions contribute to the overall pollution load.

Children, senior citizens and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions may be especially vulnerable to prolonged exposure to polluted air. Residents can take precautions by limiting strenuous outdoor activity when pollution levels are high and following official health advisories.

The effectiveness of these measures will depend on consistent enforcement and cooperation between local authorities and residents. With winter approaching, sustained efforts to control emissions and dust will remain crucial to improving Delhi-NCR's air quality.