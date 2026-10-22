Weissmuller Opens Season With Sealine Cup Triumph
In the 1,400m Thoroughbred Conditions contest, the four-year-old bay gelding made all under Szczepan Mazur, setting the pace from the outset. After briefly facing a challenge from Taxiwala, Weissmuller held off the late charge of Rothstein to win by half a length.
The nine-race turf card proved a memorable one for trainer Hamad al-Jehani, who enjoyed an outstanding evening with four winners, including the feature Sealine Cup.
La Quyood signed off the card in style, producing a decisive finish to win the 1,600m Purebred Arabian Conditions contest for four-year-olds, a Class 5 event that attracted five runners. The bay gelding, carrying the colours of Khalifa bin Sheail al-Kuwari and saddled by al-Jehani, scored by 11⁄2 lengths under Mazur to register his third victory in just seven career starts.
Chaconne made a striking Qatar debut in the 1600m Thoroughbred Conditions contest for three-year-olds, a Class 2 event heading to the start, producing an impressive pillar-to-post performance to score by 21⁄4 lengths.
The promising bay filly, carrying the colours of Khalifa bin Sheail al-Kuwari, was sent out by al-Jehani and partnered by Nicolas Baudet. Making just her third career appearance, Chaconne maintained her excellent record, having won on debut and finished second on her only other start, both in France, before extending her tally to two victories from three outings with this authoritative success.
Earlier, the evening opened with Son Of Sarabi breaking his maiden at the 17th attempt, making all to score on his seasonal reappearance.
RESULTS
4th Al Rayyan Race meeting - Sealine Cup
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
1 - Sealine Cup, Thoroughbred Conditions
Weissmuller, Hamad al-Jehani, Szczepan Mazur
2 - Purebred Arabian Conditions
La Quyood, Hamad al-Jehani, Szczepan Mazur
3 - Thoroughbred Conditions
Chaconne, Hamad al-Jehani, Nicolas Baudet
4 - Thoroughbred Handicap 70-90
Seagolazo, Jassim al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento
5 - Purebred Arabian Handicap 50-70
Prince D'ossau, Ibrahim Saeed Ibrahim al-Malki, Faleh Bughenaim
6 - Purebred Arabian Maiden
Wahdan, Hamad al-Jehani, Lukas Delozier
7 - Local Purebred Arabian Maiden
Tiswahum, Ahmed al-Jehani, Nicolas Baudet
8 - Purebred Arabian Maiden
Grendel Al Shahania, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier
Margin: Short head (runner up: Diva Al Shahania)
9 - Thoroughbred Maiden
Son Of Sarabi, Mohammed Balasim al-Jumaili, Muanis al-SiyabiAl Rayyan Racecourse QREC Hamad al-Jehani
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