Qatar Line Up Three Friendlies Ahead Of Asian Cup Title Defence

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has lined up three international friendlies against Australia, South Korea and Saudi Arabia in November and December as coach Julen Lopetegui steps up preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The two-time Asian champions will open their programme against Australia on November 13 at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, with kick-off at 5:45pm. They will then face South Korea at the same venue on November 17 before travelling to Al Khobar to take on hosts Saudi Arabia on December 27.

The matches will provide Qatar with valuable tests against established Asian sides ahead of the continental showpiece, which is scheduled to run from January 7 to February 5, 2027.

Qatar are bidding to become the first team to win three consecutive Asian Cup titles after lifting the trophy in 2019 and 2023.

The three opponents will offer different challenges. Australia won the Asian Cup in 2015, South Korea have claimed two titles, while Saudi Arabia will seek a fourth continental crown on home soil.

Qatar's preparations follow their Gulf Cup campaign, which ended with a semi-final defeat against Saudi Arabia.

At the Asian Cup draw, Qatar are placed in Group F alongside four-time champions Japan, Thailand and Indonesia. Japan will pose the toughest challenge on paper as Qatar pursue an unprecedented third successive title.

Hosts Saudi Arabia are in Group A with Kuwait, Oman and Palestine, while Australia will compete in Group D alongside Tajikistan, Iraq and Singapore. South Korea were drawn in Group E with the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Yemen.

The tournament is scheduled to go ahead as planned despite security concerns following a deadly attack on Riyadh that has disrupted other major sporting events in Saudi Arabia, due to its conflict with Yemen's Houthi.

Asian Football Confederation president Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa said earlier this week that postponing the tournament until 2028 remained a possibility if necessary. However, the local organising committee has said that preparations were continuing according to the original timetable.

Football Qatar football AFC Asian Cup Julen Lopetegui