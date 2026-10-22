Moehe's 4Th Educational Guidance Forum Reviews Achievements, Development Priorities

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The fourth Educational Guidance Forum for 2026, organised by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), reviewed the key achievements of the Educational Guidance Department during the 2025-2026 academic year. The forum also reviewed the results of the self-evaluation of its performance against the operational plan's indicators, alongside a discussion of development opportunities and the highlighting of exemplary educational practices that have contributed to improving student learning and enhancing the quality of educational performance.

In his address during the forum, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs Ibrahim Abdullah al-Muhannadi emphasised the vital role played by educational supervisors in enhancing the quality of education. He underscored the need to further develop the function of educational supervision, specifically in supporting teachers as they navigate classroom challenges, and in fostering instructional practices that yield a tangible impact on student learning.

Al-Muhannadi explained that the quality of education is not limited to completing curricula and raising academic achievement levels, it also encompasses the development of students' skills and their capacity for comprehension, critical thinking, and practical application. He emphasised the importance of addressing the challenges faced by teachers, fostering a supportive and motivating professional environment, and strengthening partnerships among educational supervisors, teachers, and school leadership.

He emphasised the importance of leveraging educational expertise and talent, and working with a unified team spirit, to contribute to a positive and sustainable impact on student learning.

Al-Muhannadi's address included interactive segments during which educational supervisors responded to questions based on real-world instructional scenarios. This facilitated an exchange of insights on how to refine teaching practices and strengthen the role of educational supervision in supporting teachers and enhancing student learning.

Meanwhile, Acting Director of the Educational Guidance Department Fatima Ahmed al-Rashid explained that the department is implementing an initiative to develop the educational guidance system based on the PDCA methodology (Plan, Do, Check, Act) for continuous improvement. The aim is to enhance the effectiveness of supervisory practices, refine the mechanisms for professional support provided to teachers, and measure the impact of educational guidance on the quality of instruction and student learning outcomes.

She noted that the administration's priorities for the 2026-2027 academic year focus on developing the supervisory skills of educational mentors, enhancing their capacity to provide professional support within the educational field, and adopting innovative initiatives and practices that contribute to elevating the quality of education and improving learning outcomes.

Al-Rashid added that these priorities include transforming high-performing schools into centres of expertise to share successful experiences and practices with other schools, as well as strengthening the support provided to schools through tailored interventions based on data analysis and the identification of each school's specific development needs.

Priorities also include empowering subject coordinators to act as resident educational supervisors within schools, thereby fostering sustainable professional support, enhancing teaching practices, and improving learning outcomes.

These efforts align with the objectives of the State of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030), particularly regarding the development of a high-quality educational system, the cultivation of human capital, and the enhancement of the skills and knowledge necessary to prepare generations capable of contributing effectively to national development.

MoEHE Educational Guidance Department