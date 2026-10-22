The Longines Global Champions Tour Of Cairo Makes Historic Debut At The Pyramids Of Giza

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Longines Global Champions Tour of Cairo, founded by Qatar's Years of Culture initiative, made its debut in Egypt, bringing the world's leading show jumping riders to the Pyramids of Giza for the first time.

The three-day event marks the Tour's arrival in Egypt, placing elite international equestrian sport against the backdrop of one of the world's most iconic cultural landmarks.

Reflecting on the significance of bringing the championship to Egypt for the first time and the Tour's evolution over the past two decades, Jan Tops, founder and president of the Longines Global Champions Tour, said:“Bringing the Longines Global Champions Tour to the Pyramids of Giza for the first time is a truly historic moment for our sport and something we are incredibly proud of. When the Tour started 20 years ago, my vision was to take show jumping to extraordinary destinations around the world, creating new opportunities for our riders and horses while introducing the sport to new audiences.

“To see the world's best riders competing against one of the most iconic backdrops in history is a remarkable reflection of how far we have come. I would like to thank everyone who has helped make this ambitious event a reality, and I hope this is the beginning of a lasting legacy for our sport in Egypt.”

Highlighting the role of sport in fostering cultural exchange and strengthening international connections, Mubarak al-Thani, deputy director of Years of Culture for the Mena region, said:“Sport gives people an immediate reason to come together. Here in Cairo, riders and spectators from different countries share the anticipation of each jump and the excitement that follows, in a place central to Egypt's history. Those shared experiences give international relationships a human dimension where people can meet and learn about one another. Years of Culture helps create the conditions for those relationships to grow as Qatar and Egypt prepare for their 2027 partnership.”

Cairo joins the 2026 Longines Global Champions Tour during its 20th anniversary season, with the series featuring 17 legs across four continents and more than €36mn in total prize money. Since its launch in 2006, the Tour has established itself as a leading fixture on the international show jumping calendar, bringing the world's top riders and horses to some of the most renowned cities and destinations.

Among the riders competing in Cairo are Qatar's Sheikh Ali bin Khalid al-Thani and Bassem Mohammed, who have earned Olympic and Asian Games honours.

The Tour's arrival in Cairo also comes ahead of the Qatar-Egypt and Greece 2027 Year of Culture, in which Egypt will participate as a partner country. By bringing international sport to one of Egypt's most recognisable cultural landmarks, the event offers an opportunity to celebrate the cultural ties between Qatar and Egypt and build momentum for the year ahead. It also reflects the potential of major international events to create connections across sport, heritage and culture, extending their impact beyond the competition itself.

Pyramids of Giza Longines Global Champions Tour