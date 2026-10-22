Mekdam Holding Group, Armada Sign Strategic Partnership At Milipol Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Mekdam Holding Group and Armada have signed a strategic partnership agreement at Milipol Qatar in Doha, establishing a framework to collaborate on edge computing, connectivity and artificial intelligence solutions for government and enterprise customers in Qatar.

The partnership brings together Mekdam's local technology integration, engineering and service delivery capabilities with Armada's edge computing platform. The collaboration aims to help organisations process data closer to where it is generated, supporting timely operational insights in environments where connectivity, latency and data control are critical considerations.

Through the partnership, the companies intend to explore opportunities across public safety, critical infrastructure, energy and industrial operations. Proposed areas of collaboration include identifying customer requirements, developing integrated solutions and supporting deployment and ongoing services for edge infrastructure and AI-enabled applications.

By combining local implementation expertise with deployable computing infrastructure, Mekdam and Armada aim to help customers extend digital capabilities beyond traditional data centres into remote sites and demanding operational environments. The collaboration is intended to support greater operational resilience while addressing customers' requirements for data sovereignty and local data processing.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing advanced technologies to Qatar through collaborations that deliver practical value,” said Bara Sami, Group general manager of Mekdam Holding.“By combining our understanding of local customer requirements and our integration capabilities with Armada's edge computing technology, we aim to help organisations strengthen their operations and pursue new opportunities for innovation.”

“Organisations need access to computing and intelligence wherever their operations take them-not only where traditional infrastructure is available,” said Rabee al-Mohammadi, vice president of Strategic Alliances & Partnerships at Armada AI.“Working with Mekdam provides an opportunity to pair our edge platform with local expertise, helping customers in Qatar bring processing closer to their data and turn operational information into actionable insights.”

The signing at Milipol Qatar provides a platform for the companies to engage with government, security and industry stakeholders on the role of edge computing and AI in supporting connected, resilient operations.

Mekdam Holding Group Armada Milipol Qatar