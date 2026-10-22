Forensics Forward Brings Global Digital Forensics, Cybersecurity And Legal Experts Together For November 10 Online Symposium

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., and PITTSBURGH, Pa., Oct. 22, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Forensics Forward: Cybersecurity, Digital Evidence, and Justice, a one-day online symposium co-hosted by digital forensics expert Robert B. Fried and Duquesne University's Cyril H. Wecht Institute of Forensic Science and Law, will bring together seven experts from three continents on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.







Image caption: Forensics Forward: Cybersecurity, Digital Evidence, and Justice.

The program explores the evolving role of digital evidence in investigations and the courtroom, with presentations spanning private investigation in Nigeria, video authentication, vehicle forensics, hidden mobile data, artificial intelligence in legal review, financial fraud investigations and homeland security.

For digital forensic practitioners and investigators, the symposium offers insight into techniques and challenges encountered in real-world cases. Cybersecurity analysts and legal professionals will gain perspectives on how digital evidence is uncovered, examined and evaluated across disciplines. Students and emerging professionals will have an opportunity to learn directly from experienced practitioners working at the forefront of the field.

“Modern investigations require consideration of a multitude of potential data sources. Bringing together the expertise needed to address those challenges is vital, and that's my goal with this symposium: to showcase the expertise and discipline this work requires,” said Robert B. Fried, co-host of Forensics Forward and executive vice president of forensics and chief investigative officer at Page One, Inc.“Every one of these experts is someone I am proud to have in my professional network. I'm glad to have them in my corner, and even more glad to bring them together as keynote speakers for what I believe will be a fantastic day of learning.”

“As digital evidence becomes increasingly central to investigations and legal proceedings, it is essential that practitioners, attorneys, students, and researchers understand both the opportunities and challenges presented by emerging technologies,” said Dr. Pamela Marshall, director of the Cyril H. Wecht Institute of Forensic Science and Law at Duquesne University.“Forensics Forward reflects the Institute's commitment to advancing education at the intersection of science, technology, and justice. We are excited to partner with Robert Fried and welcome experts from around the world to share their knowledge and experiences with our global audience.”

SEVEN KEYNOTE PRESENTATIONS

Co-hosts Robert B. Fried and Dr. Pamela Marshall will open the symposium at 9 a.m. ET and deliver closing remarks at 4:30 p.m. ET.

9:30 a.m. - Prof. Adedeji Oyenuga, PhD, Lagos State University, Nigeria: Navigating Private Investigation in the Nigerian Ecosystem 10:30 a.m. - Simon Biles, Objective Forensics Ltd., United Kingdom: What's a Microsoft Encoder Doing in My Samsung Video? 11:30 a.m. - Jeffrey Lehn, Page One, Inc.: Vehicle Identification & Forensics: The Cellphone and Fingerprint with Wheels 12:30 p.m. - Anna Truss, DefSec LLC: Beyond the Database: Uncovering Hidden Evidence in SQLite WAL Files 1:30 p.m. - Andrew Milauskas, Page One, Inc.: Artificial Intelligence Tools in Relativity aiR 2:30 p.m. - Christina Gotsis, Sitaras & Associates, PLLC: Following the Money & Testing the Evidence: Digital Forensics in Financial Fraud Investigations 3:30 p.m. - Dr. Shevach Berkovits, St. John's University: The Silk Road: Homeland Security Lessons of Future Past

REGISTRATION AND EVENT DETAILS

Forensics Forward will take online on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Registration:

Additional event details are available on the Duquesne University Bayer School calendar.

Event partners include Page One, Inc., Forensic Focus and NALI.

ABOUT ROBERT B. FRIED

Robert B. Fried conceptualized the Forensics Forward symposium and serves as its co-host. He is executive vice president of forensics and chief investigative officer at Page One, Inc., a licensed private investigator, and a digital forensics expert with more than 20 years of experience collecting data and examining electronic evidence. He authored the five-book Forensic Data Collections 2.0 series, serves as president of the Society of Professional Investigators, and created forensicsbyfried and forensics, a free, AI-powered digital forensics knowledge portal.

ABOUT THE CYRIL H. WECHT INSTITUTE OF FORENSIC SCIENCE AND LAW

Founded in 2000 at Duquesne University, the Cyril H. Wecht Institute of Forensic Science and Law is an internationally recognized center for interdisciplinary education and training in applied forensic science. Dedicated to advancing public safety and the pursuit of legal and social justice, the Institute bridges science, law and ethics through educational programs that connect students, professionals and the public with experts in forensic science and law. Its offerings include the annual Forensic Science and Law Symposium, the Forensic Fridays seminar series, Ethics for Breakfast continuing legal education and specialized professional training. Dr. Pamela Marshall serves as the Institute's director.

MEDIA CONTACT

Robert B. Fried

516-200-6737

News Source: Author Robert B. Fried

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