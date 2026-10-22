Infineon Names Winners Of Humanoid Robotics Startup Challenge

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Infineon has named Italian robotics startup AdapTronics as the winner of its 2026 Startup Challenge, which focused on technologies for humanoid robots and physical AI.

More than 100 startups from 29 countries entered the competition, with 15 selected to develop and present their technologies. The finalists pitched at the challenge's Demo Day during the Electronic Based Systems Conference (EBSCON) in Graz, Austria.

AdapTronics took first place with a gripping technology designed to enable robots to handle a variety of objects without conventional suction cups or mechanical grippers. Infineon says the technology could have applications in humanoid robotics as well as logistics, packaging and space robotics.

Lorenzo Agostini, founder and CEO of AdapTronics, says:“Winning the Infineon Startup Challenge is a great recognition of our team's work and vision.

“The challenge gave us valuable access to technology experts, industry insights and a strong innovation network. We look forward to further advancing our solution and exploring new opportunities for collaboration.”

South Korea's COSMOKE took second place with COSKIN, a flexible magnetic tactile sensing technology designed to give humanoid robots information about touch, pressure and physical interactions. The technology is intended to support dexterous manipulation and safer human-robot interaction.

German startup TECHiFAB placed third with an in-memory computing approach to real-time motor control for robotic actuators. The company says the technology can provide faster and more energy-efficient control within humanoid robot drivetrains.

Infineon provided the participating companies with hardware and software platforms covering environmental sensing, artificial skin, motor control and visual feedback, as well as its in-house AI development software.

Sören Jehmlich, vice president ventures, startups and ecosystems at Infineon, says:“Strategic collaboration with startups creates a win-win situation, combining novel ideas with industrially proven semiconductor technologies and thereby accelerating innovative, market-ready applications.

“The Startup Challenge is a key pillar of our innovation culture, bringing together entrepreneurial courage, technological expertise and rapid implementation.”

Dirk Geiger, senior director and team lead humanoid robotics at Infineon, says:“Humanoid robots are the most complex form of physical AI and highly relevant for Infineon.

“They combine power, sensing, real-time connectivity, safety and security with software and AI compute, turning machines into autonomous systems. No single company can master this complexity alone.”

As the overall winner, AdapTronics will join Infineon's Startup Co-Innovation Program to further develop and scale its technology with the semiconductor company. The collaboration is scheduled to begin at Infineon's Startup Night in Munich in November.