Turkish Authorities Seize 2,000-Year-Old Zeus Marble Head

MENAFN - USA Art News) Turkish authorities have recovered amarble head depicting the ancient Greek god. The sculpture was seized in Izmir'sin western Turkey.

The recovery operation was conducted by the İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, alongside officers from the Anti-Smuggling and Intelligence branches of the provincial police department. The artwork is believed to date from the Roman period.

During the operation, three unnamed individuals were detained. They have been charged with violating Turkey's Law No. 2863 on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Heritage. According to the Turkish news agency Demirören, the three suspects were arrested after appearing in court. Authorities have not disclosed how the suspects obtained the sculpture or if it can be linked to a known archaeological site, highlighting the challenges in determining the age and historical importance of looted artifacts. Zeus was a central figure in Greek mythology and was later associated with the Roman god Jupiter after Rome's conquest of Greece. His cult was widely observed in ancient Anatolia during the Greek, Hellenistic, and Roman eras. A more complete understanding of the sculpture's age and origins is currently pending.

Source: ARTnews