Marc Straus Gallery Exhibit Features 18 Women Artists Over 75

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new exhibition,“The Prime of Your Life,” currently on view atin New York, presents works byall over the age of. The show challenges conventional notions of an artist's“prime” by showcasing a diverse array of materials, themes, and styles.

The exhibition's concept draws from art historian Linda Nochlin's 2008 essay,“Old-Age Style: Late Louise Bourgeois.” In this text, Nochlin, a prominent feminist art historian, explored how an artist's later work influences the interpretation of their earlier career. She adopted the concept of“late styles” from the late Palestinian-American literary theorist Edward Said, defining them as artistic periods that“abandon all the comforting segues and aesthetic connections that hold the art object together, dealing instead with disconnects, abysses, unyielding dislocation and unresolved contradiction.”

This definition frames“The Prime of Your Life” as an exploration of shifts and disruptions in artistic focus that defy easy historical categorization. The works on display encompass painting, drawing, sculpture, and installation, varying widely in scale, form, and technique. The exhibition is described as a“cacophony of materials, concerns, and, yes, styles,” offering a critical question for 21st-century feminist art history, rather than a unified generational statement.

An installation view of Marina Abramović's photograph“Standing with Skeleton” (2008/2016) introduces this central question at the gallery's entrance. The large-scale image depicts Abramović, now 79, in black against a dark background with an ivory skeleton on her back. While Abramović is known for using her body in her performance-driven work, often eschewing subtlety, this photograph raises questions about how later works, even by acclaimed artists, might be perceived in relation to their earlier, more provocative pieces, such as her 2010 performance and exhibition The Artist is Present. All photos for the exhibition are courtesy of Marc Straus Gallery, including Rose Wylie's“Opera Singer and Teapot” (2024), an oil on canvas.

Source: Hyperallergic