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Isaac Butler Examines 1980S Culture Wars And Modern Parallels


Date: 2026-10-22 11:06:57

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Author Isaac Butler discusses his recently published book, The Perfect Moment: God, Sex, Art, and the Birth of America's Culture Wars, which revisits the contentious battles over the National Endowment for the Arts during the late 1980s and early 1990s. In the book, Butler explores how these historical conflicts established a framework for current political dynamics.

Ben Davis notes that these past“culture wars,” characterized by public disputes concerning artistic decency and federal funding, appear to be resurfacing. This sentiment comes as arts advocates in the United States face significant challenges, including a recent threat to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and public questioning of programming at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History by Republican members of Congress.

Source: Artnet News

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USA Art News

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