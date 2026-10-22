Isaac Butler Examines 1980S Culture Wars And Modern Parallels

Ben Davis notes that these past“culture wars,” characterized by public disputes concerning artistic decency and federal funding, appear to be resurfacing. This sentiment comes as arts advocates in the United States face significant challenges, including a recent threat to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts and public questioning of programming at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History by Republican members of Congress.

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