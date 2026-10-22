Techmediabreaks Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Brings Scenario-Based Training Through WRAP Reality, WRAP Tactics

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ: WRAP) is positioning its training solutions as tools to help law enforcement and public safety agencies address training decay, the gradual loss of skills and knowledge when not regularly reinforced. The company's WRAP Reality(TM) and WRAP Tactics(TM) platforms offer recurring, scenario-based learning designed to help personnel practice decision-making, de-escalation, policy compliance and other critical skills between formal training sessions. WRAP Reality uses immersive virtual reality simulations to help personnel rehearse responses to high-pressure situations, while WRAP Tactics provides digital training, proficiency tracking and recertification capabilities. According to the company, its solutions can be operational for most agencies within 30 days. By supplementing traditional instruction with shorter, repeatable exercises, Wrap Technologies aims to help agencies maintain personnel readiness, monitor proficiency and manage training demands more efficiently.

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About Wrap Technologies Inc.

WRAP Technologies is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern-day challenges facing public-safety organizations. WRAP's complete public-safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap(R) 150 device, Wrap Reality(R) immersive training platform, WrapVision(TM) body-worn camera system, WrapTactics(TM) training programs, and next-generation C-UAS solutions such as PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which support the company's mission to provide safer, scalable and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense and critical infrastructure markets.

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