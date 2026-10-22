Ainewsbreaks Why BTQ Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of BTQ Technologies Corp. and may include paid advertising.

BTQ (NASDAQ: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) was featured in a recent article that discussed its efforts to develop trusted infrastructure for the transition from classical networks to the quantum era.“Its platform spans hardware-rooted post-quantum security, quantum-secure financial and blockchain networks, and technologies for building, testing and deploying quantum computing systems,” reads the publication.

“BTQ organizes its technology around three interconnected layers: Silicon Networks, which establish hardware-rooted security and cryptographic agility; Blockchain Networks, which extend quantum-safe infrastructure to digital money and decentralized networks; and Quantum Accelerated Networks, which provide software, emulation, validation and deployment technologies for quantum systems. Together, these layers form the company's 'Building Trusted Quantum' strategy.”

To view the full article, visit

About BTQ Technologies Corp.

BTQ is a quantum technology company focused on accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio and deep technical expertise, BTQ is developing a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform spanning hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BTQ are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.