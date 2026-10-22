Screening Of Haj Applications Set To Begin On Oct 27: Awqaf
In a statement, the ministry explained that the screening and approval of applications will commence next Tuesday (Oct 27) in accordance with the regulatory framework governing the Haj season. Upon completing the screening process, electronic approvals will be issued to qualified candidates, who will be notified directly via SMS text messages.
The ministry said that Qatar's designated allocation for 1448 AH Haj season stands at 4,400 pilgrims, emphasising that the selection protocol operates under precise standards to guarantee equity and transparency in quota distribution.
It further indicated that finalising the selection process at an early date enables accredited Qatari Haj service operators to complete logistics and administrative preparations well in advance, ensuring the delivery of high-calibre services to pilgrims travelling from blade-->
Muslims gather around the Kabaa as they perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, October 13, 2026. REUTERS
The ministry highlighted that the strong turnout on the official portal gov) reflects public confidence in its digital ecosystem.
It noted that procedural enhancements have successfully streamlined registration, agency selection, and contract finalisation through a unified electronic platform, an achievement aligned with the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Strategy (2025-2030) and Qatar National Vision 2030 targets for digital transformation and institutional excellence.Awqaf Department of Haj and Umrah Affairs Haj pilgrimage
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