Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

PM, Rubio Discuss Regional Developments In Phone Call


Date: 2026-10-22 11:03:45

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed, in a phone call, the co-operation and strategic partnership between Qatar and the United States, ways to support and strengthen them, and the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts and joint co-ordination to de-escalate tensions and enhance security and stability in the blade-->

During the call, HE Sheikh Mohammed affirmed Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and endeavours aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.

US Secretary of State diplomatic efforts maritime navigation

MENAFN22102026000067011011ID1111853830


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search