FPA Honours HH The Amir For Leadership In Mediation, International Diplomacy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Foreign Policy Association (FPA) has honoured His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in recognition of his pioneering role in mediation and international diplomacy. At a special ceremony held in New York, Her Excellency Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani received the medal on behalf of HH the Amir.

The event was attended by FPA President and CEO Noel Lateef, FPA Vice-Chairman Sana Sabbagh, members of the association's board of directors, and other prominent figures.

In his welcoming remarks, FPA President and CEO Noel Lateef expressed his profound appreciation to HH the Amir for accepting the medal, noting that the honour recognises HH the Amir's pioneering leadership and significant contributions to advancing international peace and security.

He also praised HH the Amir's steadfast commitment to mediation, dialogue and diplomatic engagement as cornerstones of Qatar's foreign policy, as well as his efforts to strengthen multilateral co-operation at the regional and international levels. In remarks delivered on behalf of the association's president and board of directors, FPA Vice-Chairman Sana Sabbagh expressed the association's pride in awarding the medal to HH the Amir and extended her appreciation to the State of Qatar for its significant role in advancing peace.

She also praised HH the Amir's leadership and steadfast commitment to dialogue and to preserving prospects for peaceful co-operation amid profound global uncertainty stemming from numerous political developments. Sabbagh said the occasion reaffirmed the association's conviction that diplomacy demands patience, perseverance and a genuine willingness to engage in dialogue and exchange views despite differences -- principles fundamental to advancing peace and forging stronger ties among nations committed to peace.

In her acceptance remarks, HE Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani conveyed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's appreciation to the Foreign Policy Association for the honour, noting that for more than a century, the association has championed the principle that an informed public is a cornerstone of international responsibility.

She added that, under HH the Amir's leadership, Qatar has continued to play a pivotal role on the international stage, consolidating its standing as an internationally recognised mediator and a steadfast advocate of efforts to spare nations the ravages of war and violence. She underscored that investing in human capital through education has been central to this approach, reflecting a vision that HH the Amir has pursued since assuming the reins of power in June 2013.

Her Excellency underscored that, under HH the Amir's leadership, Qatar's foreign policy is guided by the principles of peaceful dispute resolution, respect for international law and the protection of civilians, underpinned by the firm conviction that no conflict is beyond the reach of dialogue.

She also highlighted Qatar's continued efforts to strengthen its standing as a global hub for investment, technology, energy, education and sports, underscoring the country's openness to the world and its resolve to deepen partnerships with the international community.

HE Sheikha Alya said Qatar's approach to mediation rests on two fundamental principles. The first is that mediation must be guided by a clear objective: achieving sustainable peace and laying the foundations for its long-term preservation. This approach has established Qatar as an impartial and trusted mediator, earning the confidence of parties to conflicts, including those who may distrust all other parties. The second principle, she stressed, is that peace without reconstruction is merely a temporary truce, not genuine peace.

She underscored Qatar's contribution to helping countries emerge from conflict, lay the foundations for sustainable peace and avert a relapse into war through its development and humanitarian efforts. In this context, she cited several examples of Qatar's mediation and peacebuilding efforts in Afghanistan, Gaza, Darfur, Chad and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, among other regions. Addressing the latest regional developments, Her Excellency noted that Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states had faced serious challenges in the wake of Iran's unlawful attacks and its obstruction of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, in flagrant violation of international law.

She stressed that Qatar had condemned the attacks and exercised its inherent right to self-defence. Despite these circumstances, Qatar, under HH the Amir's leadership, had continued to support Pakistan-led mediation efforts to facilitate dialogue between the United States and Iran.

Foreign Policy Association international diplomacy HH the Amir