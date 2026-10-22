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Palestinian National Council Warns Of Worsening Famine Across Gaza Strip

Palestinian National Council Warns Of Worsening Famine Across Gaza Strip


Date: 2026-10-22 11:02:49

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian National Council (PNC) warned on Thursday of an escalating famine across Gaza Strip driven by the continued closure of border crossings and the deliberate blocking of essential food supplies, vegetables, and fuel.

In a statement, Speaker of PNC Rawhi Fattouh stated that the Israeli occupation government, which maintains its military strikes despite ceasefire agreements, is systematically depriving Palestinians of necessities. He urged the United States to exert immediate pressure on occupation authorities to end the blockade, halt the use of starvation, and open border crossings.

Fattouh called on the UN Security Council and the international community to impose binding and deterrent measures to end these violations and hold perpetrators legally accountable. He emphasized that the policy of starvation and blockade constitutes a retaliatory act that violates international law, reiterating that the deliberate starvation of civilians is a war crime under international law.

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The Peninsula

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