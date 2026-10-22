OSCE Welcomes Qatar As Partner For Co-Operation, Hails Its Mediation Role

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: The Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has adopted the State of Qatar as the 12th Partner for Co-operation.

The decision was made following a silence procedure, drawing approval from the organization's 57 participating states.

In a statement on Thursday, HE Ignazio Cassis, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the Federal Councilor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, and HE OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioglu, welcomed Qatar's accession as the sixth Asian Partner for Co-operation, an addition aimed at strengthening OSCE engagement with neighboring regions and deepening dialogue on shared security challenges.

HE Cassis emphasized that integrating a new partner fortifies the organization and underscores the imperative of cooperative security, stating that they are pleased to welcome Qatar to the discussions in Vienna and to the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Lugano on December 3-4, 2026.

HE Sinirlioglu commended Qatar's proven mediation expertise, describing it as a vital asset to OSCE-facilitated dialogue amid current security challenges, polarization, and instability. He noted that the consensus decision enhances organizational effectiveness and expressed confidence that Qatar's participation will render multilateral security discussions both more inclusive and impactful.

The OSCE statement highlighted that relations with Asian partners offer a strategic platform for exchanging expertise and best practices while enhancing integration between the OSCE region and Asia. It added that Qatar's inclusion will unlock expanded opportunities for collaboration and foster a comprehensive approach to international security.

Addressing a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations and International Organizations in Vienna Jassim Yaqoub Al Hammadi expressed Qatar's gratitude to the OSCE chairmanship and member states for their confidence, affirming that Qatar will spare no effort to build an effective and distinguished partnership.

HE Al Hammadi noted that Qatar sought membership in the Asian Partners group based on its commitment to the 10 foundational principles of the 1975 Helsinki Final Act and the OSCE's concept of comprehensive security. He praised the OSCE's historical track record in conflict prevention, stability promotion, human rights protection, democratic governance, and economic and environmental cooperation.

The Ambassador affirmed that Qatar would leverage its regional standing and experience in peaceful dispute settlement and peacebuilding to work closely with OSCE member states and Asian partners to advance security and economic cooperation across the OSCE region.

With this decision, Qatar joins the OSCE Asian Partners for Co-operation group alongside Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, and Afghanistan.