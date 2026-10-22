Three Palestinians Martyred, Several Injured In Ongoing Israeli Aggression Across Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Three Palestinians were killed and several others wounded today as the ongoing Israeli aggression persisted across various parts of Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that one Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli occupation bombardment west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip. In the same area, a young girl sustained serious injuries from Israeli occupation gunfire, while another civilian was wounded by occupation fire north of the city.

Additionally, four members of the same family were injured when artillery shelling struck a tent housing displaced persons inside Mustafa Hafez School in the camp area west of Khan Yunis.

In Gaza City, an Israeli drone strike targeting a civilian vehicle near Radio and Television building in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of the city, killed one Palestinian and left several others wounded, some critically.

Israeli occupation aircraft also bombed a residential house in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood to the northwest and launched a separate airstrike on an apartment in the western neighborhood of al-Rimal.

In the northern Gaza Strip, a young Palestinian woman was killed by Israeli occupation fire in Jabalia refugee camp.

Meanwhile, occupation forces maintained artillery shelling near Al Sanafor area east of Gaza City and carried out four demolition operations across eastern districts of the city.

Despite the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israeli entity taking effect in October 2025, occupation forces continue to violate its terms through repeated airstrikes, artillery shelling, and intensive gunfire targeting various sectors of Gaza Strip.