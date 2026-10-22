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Secretary Rubio's Call With NATO Secretary General Rutte

Secretary Rubio's Call With NATO Secretary General Rutte


Date: 2026-10-22 11:02:14

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The Secretary and the Secretary General discussed Black Sea security, ongoing efforts to broker a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine, and preparations for the NATO foreign ministers meeting in December.

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U.S. Department of State

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