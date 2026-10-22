Secretary Rubio's Call With NATO Secretary General Rutte

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The Secretary and the Secretary General discussed Black Sea security, ongoing efforts to broker a negotiated settlement between Russia and Ukraine, and preparations for the NATO foreign ministers meeting in December.

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