10 Most Rare Mcdonald's Monopoly Pieces For 2026: How To Find Them

MENAFN - Saving Advice) McDonald's Monopoly is back for 2026, and some game pieces could unlock prizes worth thousands of dollars. From a brand-new Jeep Cherokee to $100,000 in cash, the fast-food giant's popular promotion has returned with plenty of reasons for customers to inspect their packaging before throwing it away. However, collecting the right combination of properties is much harder than finding an ordinary game piece.

The 2026 McDonald's Monopoly promotion began October 6 and runs through November 1 for eligible purchases, with additional deadlines for playing and claiming prizes. According to McDonald's official announcement, customers can collect property pieces, win food and rewards points, and participate in an in-app Chance Card game.

So, which rare McDonald's Monopoly pieces should you watch for in 2026? Here are ten properties identified as scarce by player tracking and game information, along with the prizes they could help you win.

1. Short Line Railroad (#926) - $100,000 Prize

Short Line Railroad is associated with one of the hardest winning combinations in the 2026 promotion. Players must collect Reading Railroad, Pennsylvania Railroad, B&O Railroad, and Short Line to claim a $100,000 prize connected to MONOPOLY GO!, awarded as cash toward gold bars. Only two prizes were available at the beginning of the promotion, according to McDonald's official prize information. The approximate odds of completing the railroad combination are an astonishing 1 in 530 billion, based on game information compiled by FastFoodPoints. If you discover Short Line, make sure you scan and register the piece correctly before assuming you've won.

2. Virginia Avenue (#908) - $100,000 Cash

Virginia Avenue is another highly sought-after property because it completes a potentially life-changing cash prize combination. Players need St. Charles Place, States Avenue, and Virginia Avenue to qualify for the $100,000 cash award. McDonald's lists only two available prizes for this particular property set. The approximate odds of collecting the winning combination are 1 in 56.7 billion, making it one of the toughest sets in the game. Virginia Avenue is therefore among the rare McDonald's Monopoly pieces worth checking carefully before discarding any packaging.

3. Ventnor Avenue (#916) - 2027 Jeep Cherokee

A brand-new vehicle is among the most exciting prizes available through McDonald's Monopoly this year. Players collecting Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor Avenue, and Marvin Gardens could qualify for a 2027 Jeep Cherokee valued at approximately $45,990. According to McDonald's official rules and FAQs, only five Jeep Cherokee prizes were initially available through the Collect to Win portion of the promotion. The approximate odds of completing this combination are 1 in 22.7 billion, making Ventnor Avenue an especially important property to recognize. Remember that winning a vehicle may also create tax obligations and other expenses, so review the prize conditions carefully.

4. Vermont Avenue (#904) - Choice of Polaris Vehicle

Vermont Avenue could help players win something considerably more exciting than free fries. The winning combination requires Oriental Avenue, Vermont Avenue, and Connecticut Avenue, with a choice among three eligible Polaris vehicles. McDonald's lists eight available prizes, with approximate retail values ranging from $24,599 to $26,999. The odds of collecting the complete property set are approximately 1 in 14.2 billion, placing Vermont Avenue among the most difficult pieces to find. Anyone who discovers this property should review the vehicle options and eligibility requirements before making plans for a potential win.

5. Tennessee Avenue (#910) - Universal Orlando Vacation

Tennessee Avenue is associated with a vacation prize that could appeal to families planning their next getaway. Collecting New York Avenue, Tennessee Avenue, and St. James Place could win a trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort in Florida. McDonald's initially offered 15 of these vacation packages, each with an approximate retail value of $5,386.24. The approximate odds of completing the winning combination are 1 in 7.6 billion, meaning Tennessee Avenue is another piece players should recognize. Winners must also follow the travel restrictions and complete their trips by the deadline specified in the official rules.

6. Kentucky Avenue (#912) - Kennedy Space Center Experience

Kentucky Avenue could be the key to an unforgettable experience for space enthusiasts. The winning combination includes Kentucky Avenue, Indiana Avenue, and Illinois Avenue, unlocking a VIP tour and trip experience for four at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. McDonald's lists 23 available prizes with an approximate retail value of $8,716 each. The odds of collecting all three properties are approximately 1 in 4.9 billion, making Kentucky Avenue another noteworthy property in the 2026 game. Families interested in this prize should remember that travel arrangements, deadlines, and other restrictions apply.

7. Mediterranean Avenue (#901) - Hilton Resort Getaway

Mediterranean Avenue may look like one of the least valuable properties on a traditional Monopoly board, but this year's promotion gives it considerably more appeal. Players who collect Mediterranean Avenue and Baltic Avenue could qualify for a Hilton Resort Getaway. According to the official prize list, 25 getaway packages were available initially, each valued at approximately $7,450. The odds of completing the combination are approximately 1 in 376 million, making Mediterranean Avenue one of the rare McDonald's Monopoly pieces to watch for. The prize includes Hilton certificates and cash, with specific redemption conditions that winners must follow.

8. Water Works (#927) - $5,000 Best Buy Shopping Spree

Not every valuable McDonald's Monopoly piece belongs to a colored property group. Water Works is one of two utility properties needed to complete a winning combination, alongside Electric Company. Together, the pieces could unlock a $5,000 Best Buy technology shopping spree awarded through an electronic gift card. McDonald's initially offered 30 of these prizes, while the approximate odds of completing the combination are 1 in 364 million. If you find Water Works, don't overlook it simply because utility properties seem less exciting than Boardwalk or the railroads.

9. Boardwalk (#922) - Carnival Cruise Vacation

Boardwalk remains one of the most recognizable properties in Monopoly, but its 2026 prize may surprise longtime players. Instead of unlocking the game's $1 million cash prize, collecting Boardwalk and Park Place could win a Carnival Cruise vacation package. McDonald's lists 50 available cruise prizes with an approximate retail value of $10,000 each. The odds of collecting the complete combination are approximately 1 in 188 million, making Boardwalk another property worth watching. The $1 million grand prize is actually offered through the separate Chance Card game, not the Boardwalk property combination.

10. Pennsylvania Avenue (#920) - $500 Fuel Gift Card

Pennsylvania Avenue rounds out the list of rare McDonald's Monopoly pieces for 2026. Players must combine Pennsylvania Avenue with Pacific Avenue and North Carolina Avenue to qualify for a $500 Circle K fuel gift card. McDonald's initially offered 760 of these prizes, considerably more than most other Collect to Win awards. The approximate odds of completing the set are still about 1 in 149 million, showing how difficult even a smaller prize can be to claim. For households struggling with transportation expenses, a $500 fuel card could provide meaningful savings without the complications associated with winning a vehicle or expensive vacation.

How to Find Rare McDonald's Monopoly Pieces Without Overspending

Finding rare McDonald's Monopoly pieces comes down largely to chance, and spending more money doesn't guarantee a winning combination. According to the official 2026 Monopoly rules, eligible U.S. residents age 18 and older must register for the game through the McDonald's app, where they can scan game pieces and track their progress. Participating purchases can provide physical pieces through November 1 while supplies last, and the promotion also offers a no-purchase-necessary mail-in method, with requests required to arrive by November 2. Players can enter up to eight game-piece codes daily, and the final deadline to claim prizes is November 22, 2026. Before buying extra meals just to chase a prize, remember that McDonald's reports overall winning odds of approximately 1 in 5, mostly for food prizes, while completing valuable property sets is dramatically less likely.

The Smartest Monopoly Strategy Is Knowing What You're Holding

The excitement of McDonald's Monopoly comes from the possibility that an ordinary restaurant visit could turn into an unexpected prize. However, the rare McDonald's Monopoly pieces identified by players shouldn't be confused with guaranteed winners, and the published combination odds don't reveal exactly how many copies of each individual property remain available. Always check your pieces against the official game information, scan them through the McDonald's app, and review the redemption requirements before celebrating a potential win. Most importantly, avoid spending money you wouldn't otherwise spend simply because you're missing one property from a valuable set.

Have you found any of these rare McDonald's Monopoly pieces in 2026, or have you ever won a major prize from the promotion? Share your experiences in the comments.