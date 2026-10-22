Tiktok Influencers Promise Easy Passive Income-A Real-World Test Reveals How Much People Actually Make

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Scroll through TikTok long enough, and you'll probably encounter someone promising to teach you how to make $5,000 a month without leaving your couch. Some influencers claim you can sell digital downloads, create products using artificial intelligence, or earn commissions while you sleep. The videos make it look simple, but a recent real-world experiment suggests the financial reality can be dramatically different.

In an October 2026 investigation published by The Guardian, a journalist tested popular online money-making strategies promoted by social media influencers. The results included hours of unpaid work, unexpected startup expenses, and disappointing earnings.

The findings raise an important question for Americans searching for additional income: Is passive income really possible, or are influencers making more money selling the dream than their followers make following it?

The Real-World Test That Exposed the Passive Income Problem

The Guardian's investigation examined several popular passive income side hustles, including selling digital templates on Etsy and attempting affiliate marketing. The journalist spent more than 23 hours designing stationery templates and invested over $200 in tools and related expenses, yet the experiment ultimately produced a financial loss.

Affiliate marketing also proved challenging because some platforms rejected applications, while the lack of an established online audience made generating commissions difficult. These weren't necessarily fraudulent opportunities, but they required far more effort, preparation, and marketing knowledge than many promotional videos suggest. The experiment demonstrated how an opportunity advertised as effortless income can quickly become an unpaid second job.

Selling Digital Products Isn't as Easy as TikTok Makes It Look

One of the most frequently promoted passive income side hustles involves creating digital planners, printable calendars, or budgeting templates and selling them through online marketplaces. Influencers often emphasize that a digital product can theoretically sell repeatedly without requiring additional manufacturing or shipping costs.

However, the Guardian's experiment showed that creating attractive products, learning design software, and getting customers to notice a listing can require considerable time and money. Even after a product is finished, sellers may face listing fees, transaction charges, advertising expenses, and competition from thousands of similar downloads. A digital planner that sells for $5 might sound profitable, but earning $500 would require 100 sales before accounting for expenses, refunds, and taxes.

Affiliate Marketing Requires Something Most Beginners Don't Have

Affiliate marketing is another popular strategy promoted as a way to earn money without creating a product or maintaining inventory. The basic concept involves recommending products through specialized links and receiving commissions when qualifying purchases occur. However, the Guardian investigation found that getting accepted into affiliate programs and attracting potential buyers could be difficult without an established audience.

Someone with 50 social media followers generally faces a different earning opportunity than an influencer with 500,000 followers and years of audience-building experience. For beginners, affiliate marketing is often better understood as a marketing business that requires ongoing content creation rather than a reliable source of immediate passive income.

One Side Hustle Tester Found the Real Money Was Elsewhere

Another revealing example comes from Ryan, the creator behind Side Hustle Review, who has built a substantial social media following by testing online earning opportunities. In a 2026 Fast Company interview, Ryan reported generating approximately $5,000 in gross revenue from testing side hustles in 2024. However, his content business reviewing those opportunities generated approximately $35,000 during the same period, with about 90% of that revenue coming from sponsorships.

That distinction matters because the income from reviewing money-making opportunities substantially exceeded the money earned from actually testing them. His experience illustrates an important lesson: influencers discussing passive income side hustles may earn more from their audiences, sponsorships, or educational products than from the underlying opportunities themselves.

Some People Do Make Money, but Their Results Aren't Typical

The disappointing results don't mean every online side hustle is worthless or that successful sellers are necessarily exaggerating their earnings. The Guardian highlighted examples of entrepreneurs generating substantial revenue from digital products, including a seller who reported more than $146,000 in Etsy sales involving AI-generated mockups.

However, successful entrepreneurs often bring valuable skills, marketing experience, established audiences, and considerable time investments to their businesses. Their earnings also shouldn't be confused with take-home profit because revenue doesn't account for expenses, taxes, software subscriptions, or the value of unpaid labor. When evaluating passive income side hustles, it's important to distinguish exceptional success stories from realistic expectations for someone starting without experience or an existing customer base.

A Different TikTok Experiment Found Three Opportunities Worth Keeping

Not every social media side hustle experiment ended with disappointing results, although the successful opportunities weren't truly passive. Content creator Jackie Mitchell described testing numerous ways to earn extra money during a 100-day challenge. She identified paid focus groups, research studies through Prolific, and rewards earned through Swagbucks as three options she continued using.

Mitchell reported that some focus groups paid approximately $100 to $300 per session, while certain research opportunities could produce hourly earnings of around $30 when work was available. However, she emphasized that qualifying opportunities were inconsistent, earnings required active participation, and some platforms involved sharing personal information.

The FTC Has Warned About Expensive Passive Income Promises

Some questionable online earning opportunities go beyond unrealistic expectations and become outright consumer protection concerns. In March 2025, the Federal Trade Commission announced action against Click Profit, alleging that the company falsely promised substantial passive income through AI-powered online stores.

According to the FTC's complaint, consumers paid management fees of at least $45,000, plus additional inventory expenses, while many failed to recover their investments. The agency reported that more than one-fifth of the company's Amazon stores generated no revenue after Amazon's fees, and another third produced less than $2,500 in gross lifetime sales. Although not every paid course or online business opportunity is a scam, the case demonstrates why consumers should be skeptical of guaranteed earnings, expensive startup packages, and promises of financial freedom with little work.

Calculate Your Actual Hourly Earnings Before Committing

One practical way to evaluate passive income side hustles is to calculate earnings after expenses and compare the result with the time invested. Imagine spending 25 hours creating digital products, paying $75 for software and marketplace fees, and generating $150 in sales during your first month.

Your profit would be $75 before taxes, translating to just $3 per hour for the time spent developing and selling those products. That doesn't automatically make the business a failure because future sales could improve the return on the original investment, but those sales are never guaranteed. Tracking time, revenue, expenses, and actual cash received provides a more accurate picture than relying on screenshots of impressive sales figures shared by influencers.

Easy Money Usually Comes With a Hidden Cost

The appeal of passive income side hustles is understandable, especially when groceries, housing, and everyday expenses are stretching household budgets. However, the latest real-world experiments suggest that many opportunities require substantial upfront effort, specialized skills, or an established audience before meaningful income becomes possible. Consumers should research platforms carefully, avoid paying large fees based on promised returns, and consider whether a traditional part-time job or freelance service might produce more predictable earnings. Online businesses can become profitable over time, but treating them as genuine businesses rather than effortless shortcuts offers a more realistic starting point.

Have you tried a passive income idea promoted on TikTok or another social media platform, and did you actually make money? Share your experience in the comments.