Your Medicare Advantage Plan Could Disappear In 2027 - Check This Notice Before December 7

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Imagine visiting your doctor in January only to discover that the Medicare Advantage plan you've relied on for years no longer exists. Your prescription coverage has changed, your favorite specialist may no longer be in-network, and the benefits you counted on have disappeared. For some Medicare beneficiaries, that scenario could become reality in 2027 unless they pay attention to an important notice arriving in their mailbox.

Major insurers are discontinuing certain Medicare Advantage plans or withdrawing from selected service areas for 2027, potentially forcing hundreds of thousands of seniors to make new coverage decisions. According to Healthcare Finance News, Humana previously indicated that approximately 600,000 members would be affected by its planned exits. UnitedHealthcare has also confirmed that some of its plans and service areas will change next year.

That said, losing a Medicare Advantage plan doesn't mean losing Medicare itself. However, understanding Medicare Advantage changes in 2027 and acting before December 7 could help beneficiaries avoid unexpected medical bills and interruptions in prescription coverage.

The Notice That Could Tell You Your Medicare Plan Is Ending

One of the most important documents Medicare Advantage members should look for this fall is the Plan Non-Renewal Notice. According to Medicare, insurers send this notice in October when a Medicare Advantage plan will no longer be available the following year. The notice explains when coverage ends, what enrollment options are available, and what happens if the beneficiary doesn't select replacement coverage.

A separate document called the Annual Notice of Change, generally delivered by September 30, explains adjustments to plans that will continue operating. If you haven't reviewed either document, now is the time to check your mail, contact your insurer, and confirm whether your current plan will remain available in 2027.

Major Insurers Are Cutting Certain Medicare Advantage Plans

The Medicare Advantage changes in 2027 are affecting some of the country's largest health insurance companies. UnitedHealthcare confirmed that it is discontinuing certain plans and changing service areas effective January 1, 2027, with affected members receiving non-renewal notices dated October 2, 2026. Humana also announced targeted plan exits affecting approximately 600,000 members.

Aetna has similarly published guidance for beneficiaries whose existing Medicare Advantage plans will end December 31, 2026. These announcements don't mean every plan offered by those insurers is disappearing, but they demonstrate why beneficiaries should verify their specific plan rather than assuming coverage will automatically continue.

What Happens if You Don't Choose Another Plan?

One of the biggest misconceptions about Medicare Advantage changes in 2027 is that seniors will automatically lose all their health insurance if their plan disappears. According to KFF's October 2026 guidance, beneficiaries whose Medicare Advantage plans are discontinued generally return to Original Medicare if they don't select another Medicare Advantage plan.

However, Original Medicare doesn't automatically include the prescription drug coverage that may have been bundled into their previous plan. Someone who relies on expensive medications could therefore face unexpected costs unless they arrange appropriate Part D coverage or have qualifying drug coverage from another source. Returning to Original Medicare can also change how beneficiaries pay deductibles and coinsurance, making it essential to understand the financial consequences before allowing coverage to change by default.

December 7 Is Important, but Some Seniors Have More Time

Medicare's Annual Open Enrollment Period runs from October 15 through December 7, 2026, allowing beneficiaries to select coverage that begins January 1, 2027. Beneficiaries can switch Medicare Advantage plans, return to Original Medicare, or make changes to prescription drug coverage during this period.

However, people whose Medicare Advantage plans are not being renewed generally qualify for a Special Enrollment Period extending from December 8, 2026, through February 28, 2027. That additional time doesn't mean seniors should wait, because their discontinued plan still ends December 31 and replacement coverage selected after that date may not begin until the following month. Choosing a replacement plan before the end of December is particularly important for beneficiaries who want Medicare Advantage coverage in place when the new year begins.

Your Doctors and Prescriptions May No Longer Be Covered

Even when beneficiaries successfully switch to another Medicare Advantage plan, their healthcare arrangements may change significantly. Different plans maintain different provider networks, prescription drug formularies, prior authorization requirements, and pharmacy relationships.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, beneficiaries should compare annual coverage changes carefully because doctors, pharmacies, benefits, and out-of-pocket costs can vary between plans. For example, a retiree who regularly visits a cardiologist might discover that the specialist participates in their current plan but not the replacement plan being offered. Before enrolling, contact important healthcare providers, verify prescription coverage, and estimate total annual expenses rather than comparing monthly premiums alone.

Don't Assume a Lower Premium Means Better Coverage

Despite the plan exits, federal officials project that average Medicare Advantage premiums will decrease in 2027. The weighted average monthly Medicare Advantage premium is expected to fall from $14.37 in 2026 to $12 in 2027, a decline of 16.5%. However, these are nationwide averages, and individual premiums, provider networks, deductibles, and other expenses may differ substantially.

A plan advertising a $0 monthly premium could still leave someone responsible for significant copayments, coinsurance, or out-of-network expenses. When reviewing Medicare Advantage changes in 2027, beneficiaries should consider the maximum out-of-pocket limit, medication costs, specialist access, and supplemental benefits before making a decision.

Losing Your Plan Could Give You Additional Medigap Rights

Some beneficiaries may decide that returning to Original Medicare is preferable to selecting another Medicare Advantage plan. In certain circumstances, losing a Medicare Advantage plan because the insurer discontinues coverage can create a guaranteed-issue right to purchase Medicare Supplement Insurance, commonly called Medigap. These protections may allow qualifying beneficiaries to obtain a Medigap policy without undergoing medical underwriting. However, eligibility, application deadlines, and available policy options depend on the circumstances and applicable federal or state protections. Anyone considering this route should investigate Medigap rights promptly because waiting too long could mean missing an important opportunity to obtain supplemental coverage.

How to Compare Your 2027 Medicare Options

Beneficiaries don't need to rely exclusively on insurance advertisements or sales representatives when evaluating replacement coverage. The official Medicare Plan Finder allows users to compare available plans based on location, medications, premiums, and other coverage details. CMS also recommends calling 1-800-MEDICARE for assistance, while local State Health Insurance Assistance Programs provide free, unbiased counseling.

Before comparing plans, prepare a list of current prescriptions, preferred pharmacies, specialists, hospitals, and any important supplemental benefits. This information can help identify whether a replacement plan meets your healthcare needs rather than simply appearing attractive because of a low advertised premium.

One Letter Could Protect Your Healthcare Budget in 2027

The Medicare Advantage changes in 2027 make this year's Open Enrollment Period especially important for beneficiaries whose current plans are being discontinued. A Plan Non-Renewal Notice could be the first warning that your existing coverage will end December 31, while an Annual Notice of Change may reveal significant adjustments to a plan that continues operating. Although affected beneficiaries generally have additional enrollment protections, acting before December 7 provides more time to compare options and arrange coverage beginning January 1. Review your mail, confirm your plan's status, and ask questions before making a decision that could affect your doctors, medications, and retirement budget.

Have you received a notice that your Medicare Advantage plan is ending or changing in 2027, and are you finding it difficult to choose replacement coverage? Share your experience in the comments.