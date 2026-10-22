Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Surge 2.5-Fold As UK Leads Destinations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. The UK,
Russia, Türkiye, Georgia and Switzerland were the main destinations
for Azerbaijan's non-oil exports from January through September
2026.
According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, the total value of exports to
the UK, Russia and Türkiye amounted to $4.84 billion.
UK leads exports
From January through September 2026, Azerbaijan
exported non-oil products worth $3.48 billion to the UK. The
country's share in total non-oil exports stood at 52.36%.
Exports to Russia amounted to $881.4 million, while
exports to Türkiye totaled $475.2 million. Their shares in total
non-oil exports stood at 13.25% and 7.14%, respectively.
Thus, the combined share of the UK, Russia, and
Türkiye in Azerbaijan's non-oil exports reached 72.75%.
Exports to Russia and Türkiye
rise
Compared to the period from January through September
2025, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Russia increased by $2.5
million. From January through September 2025, this figure stood at
$878.9 million. The year-on-year increase was about 0.28%.
Exports to Türkiye increased by $39.4 million compared
with the $435.8 million recorded from January through September
2025. This represents an increase of approximately 9.04%.
Georgia and Switzerland also key
partners
Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $443
million to Georgia, which accounted for 6.66% of total non-oil
exports.
Exports to Switzerland amounted to $327.9 million,
accounting for 4.93% of total non-oil exports.
From January through September 2025, exports to
Georgia totaled $244.8 million, while exports to Switzerland
amounted to $247.8 million. Compared to the same period last year,
exports to Georgia increased by $198.2 million, or about 81%, while
exports to Switzerland rose by $80.1 million, or about 32%.
The value of non-oil products exported to other
countries amounted to $1.04 billion. This category accounted for
15.66% of total non-oil exports.
Main destinations for Azerbaijan's non-oil exports
from January through September 2026:
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's total non-oil exports
amounted to $6.65 billion, compared to $2.6 billion in the same
period of 2025. Thus, year-on-year, the country's non-oil exports
increased by about $4 billion, or 2.5 times.
CommentsNo comment