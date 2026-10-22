MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHENGDU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fangzhou Inc. (“Fangzhou” or the“Company”) (HKEX: 06086), a leading provider of AI‐driven Internet healthcare solutions, was invited to showcase its“AI + Chronic Disease Services” solution at the 2026 Fortune China 500 Forum in Chengdu, highlighting its technological innovation and growing role in advancing AI-powered healthcare services.

The forum, themed“Renewing Competitiveness,” brought together executives from Fortune China 500 companies, innovative business leaders and industry experts to explore how companies can reshape their competitive advantages amid changing market conditions. Fangzhou presented its AI-powered chronic disease management solutions and practical applications to attendees from a range of industries.









Fangzhou Showcases Award-Winning AI Chronic Care Solution at Fortune China 500 Forum

The showcase follows Fangzhou's inclusion in Fortune China's Best Designs 2026 in September, when its“AI + Chronic Disease Services” solution was recognized for its innovative design and real-world applications. The recognition highlights the Company's efforts to address longstanding challenges in chronic disease management through digital technology, offering a practical model for the broader healthcare industry.

Built on its proprietary“XingShi” Large Language Model (“XS LLM”), Fangzhou launched its AI-powered chronic disease management model in 2025. In 2026, the Company accelerated the deployment of AI applications at scale, streamlining patient and physician workflows while improving operational efficiency and reducing labor-intensive service costs. The approach aims to address persistent challenges in healthcare delivery, particularly the need for accessible, continuous and cost-effective chronic disease management.

Beyond developing its own healthcare platform, Fangzhou has sought to extend the benefits of its AI innovation across the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. The Company is sharing its experience in AI-powered chronic disease services, digital healthcare solutions and data-driven marketing with industry partners, supporting broader adoption of intelligent healthcare technologies.

Fangzhou has also strengthened its industry ecosystem through strategic partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Youcare Pharmaceutical, Tenry Pharma and Cutia Therapeutics. These collaborations aim to connect innovative medicines with digital healthcare services, accelerate patient access to new treatments and support the development of integrated, long-term health management solutions.

The inclusion of Fangzhou in Fortune China's Best Designs 2026 reflects recognition of the practical value, industry collaboration capabilities and long-term social impact of its AI-powered chronic care model. Its participation in the Fortune China 500 Forum provides a further opportunity to demonstrate these capabilities and strengthen engagement with potential industry partners.

Looking ahead, Fangzhou will continue expanding AI applications in long-term healthcare services while deepening collaboration across the pharmaceutical and healthcare value chain. The Company aims to deliver more professional, efficient and accessible chronic disease management solutions, supporting the digital transformation and sustainable development of China's healthcare industry.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (HKEX: 06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform, serving 59.8 million registered users and 282,000 physicians (as of June 30, 2026). The Company specializes in delivering tailored medical care and AI‐enabled precision medicine solutions. For more information, visit .

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Disclaimer: This press release contains forward‐looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements.

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