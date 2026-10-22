Han's Laser Receives The Shenzhen Green Factory Designation

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SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Han's Laser was successfully recognized as the "Shenzhen Green Factory" in September 2026, following rigorous review, on-site verification, and public announcement by the Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology. The recognition reflects comprehensive acknowledgment by the government and the broader community of the company's long-standing commitment to green development, its continued advancement of green intelligent manufacturing, and its practice of low-carbon, compliant operations. It also marks a significant milestone in Han's Laser's green manufacturing, energy conservation and carbon reduction, and standardized development of its green management systems, taking the company's green and low-carbon transformation to a new level.









List of 2026 "Shenzhen Green Factory"

For Han's Laser, participating in the Green Factory evaluation represented a comprehensive review and upgrade of its high-end equipment manufacturing system. Laser technology, with its high precision, non-contact operation, and low material loss, is an important enabler for advanced manufacturing to evolve toward higher efficiency, cleanliness, and intensification. The company firmly believes that green manufacturing and intelligent manufacturing go hand in hand, and that this synergy is becoming a core competitive strength for Han's Laser in the years ahead.









Energy and Carbon Management Platform

The initiative was led and coordinated by the Certification Department of Han's Laser's Standards and Certification Management Center. Since its launch, the company has accorded high priority to the initiative and made systematic arrangements, strictly aligning with the Shenzhen Green Factory evaluation criteria and advancing upgrades to its green production system across the board. Departments worked together efficiently and with a clear division of responsibilities, continuously improving the company's green management framework, optimizing production processes and manufacturing workflows, strengthening refined management and control of energy and resources, and steadily advancing a range of green and low-carbon initiatives, including energy-saving technological upgrades, water resource recycling, compliant solid waste disposal, and on-site photovoltaic power generation.

In parallel, the Certification Department of the Standards and Certification Management Center proactively developed the company's green product system, systematically carrying out foundational work such as carbon footprint accounting for core products and green certification, thereby consolidating the software and hardware foundations for Green Factory development across systems, technology, on-site operations, and products.

Throughout the Shenzhen Green Factory application process, the Certification Department of the Standards and Certification Management Center took the lead in organizing and completing document compilation, system self-assessment, corrective actions, online application, submission of paper materials, and on-site verification by the expert panel. Leveraging the company's well-established green management system, solid and measurable energy-saving and carbon reduction results, and standardized on-site production management, Han's Laser successfully passed all levels of review and was recognized as a "Shenzhen Green Factory." The achievement reflects the company's sustained investment in embedding green manufacturing requirements across the entire chain of R&D, procurement, production, and operations, as well as the practical experience it has accumulated in enhancing energy and resource efficiency through digital and refined management approaches.

The impact of the recognition extends well beyond the honor itself. Externally, it strengthens the confidence of customers, partners, and the capital market in Han's Laser's green manufacturing capabilities and compliant operations, helps the company respond to the increasingly stringent carbon footprint and green supply chain requirements of high-end customers, and enhances the green competitiveness of its products. Internally, it has driven green management from a dedicated initiative toward a systematic and normalized approach, and has enabled the company to develop a replicable and continuously improvable green manufacturing methodology.

As a high-end equipment manufacturer, Han's Laser will also extend its green practices through its supply chain, encouraging upstream and downstream partners to jointly improve resource efficiency and environmental performance, thereby setting a widely visible example.

According to Han's Laser, in the future, the company will build on the "Shenzhen Green Factory" recognition to further advance energy-saving and carbon reduction upgrades, enhance its full-chain green manufacturing management system, and integrate green and low-carbon principles into every aspect of its high-end equipment-from innovation and process design to the final product. The company added that it will continue to build a benchmark enterprise for modern high-end equipment manufacturing featuring high efficiency, low carbon, intelligent compliance, and green sustainability, enabling the "light" of lasers to deliver higher-quality and more sustainable value in green manufacturing.

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CONTACT: Company: Han's Laser Contact Person: Han's Laser E-mail:... Phone: +86-400-666-4000 Country: China Website: