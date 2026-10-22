Delhi Air Quality Remains Poor With AQI At 223 Amidst GRAP Measures

Delhi Air Quality Status

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 223 at 8 am on Friday, placing the national capital in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A day earlier, the national capital recorded an AQI of 226 at 7 am on Thursday, also falling in the 'poor' category, indicating a marginal improvement in air quality.

According to CPCB data, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 284, followed by Rohini at 281 and Punjabi Bagh at 275, all falling in the 'poor' category. Bawana recorded an AQI of 269, Patparganj 263, Alipur 257, Chandni Chowk 245 and Aya Nagar 231, all in the 'poor' category. Wazirpur recorded an AQI of 222 and Anand Vihar 219, both in the 'poor' category, while Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 192, falling in the 'moderate' category.

GRAP Implementation and Enforcement

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as air quality remained in the 'poor' category. The decision was taken after the GRAP sub-committee reviewed the air quality situation across the region at a meeting and assessed the need for preventive measures to curb further deterioration.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police held an inter-state coordination meeting to review measures under GRAP Stage-I. During the meeting, authorities discussed diverting non-compliant buses at Delhi's borders, enforcing vehicle entry restrictions from November 1 to January 31, checking pollution certificates, and curbing road dust and construction-related pollution. Agencies were directed to ensure the time-bound implementation of CAQM guidelines and strengthen real-time coordination to improve enforcement and prevent further deterioration in air quality.

Regional Air Quality Comparison

On Thursday, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 309 and Chandni Chowk 307, both falling in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB data. Alipur recorded an AQI of 273, Anand Vihar 237, Ashok Vihar 223, Bawana 275, Patparganj 298, Rohini 291, Wazirpur 253, Akshardham 237 and ITO 280, all falling in the 'poor' category.

Under CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'. (ANI)

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