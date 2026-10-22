NHRC Seeks Probe Into Allegations Of Kids Used In Digvijaya Singh Yatra

NHRC Issues Notice to Madhya Pradesh Government

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over a complaint alleging that children were offered money to participate in a yatra led by former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and raise objectionable political slogans. NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo said the commission had directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh to conduct a proper investigation into the allegations and submit a report within 15 days.

"We have received a complaint alleging that Digvijaya Singh has initiated a march and has been exploiting children to increase the size of the crowds participating in it. The complainant has suggested that children might be involved through some arrangement, possibly involving monetary payments," Kanoongo said. He further stated that the complaint alleged that children were being made to raise objectionable political slogans during the march.

Commission Demands Action Taken Report

"Furthermore, the complainant has alleged that Digvijaya Singh is having children chant objectionable political slogans. Acting on this complaint, we have issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh, directing them to conduct a proper investigation into the matter and submit a report to us. We have granted them a period of 15 days to do so," he added.

The NHRC has sought an Action Taken Report from the state authorities after examining the complaint and directed them to investigate the allegations. The commission's notice seeks a report on the action taken by the authorities within the stipulated period.

Investigation Into Online Content

The complaint also raised concerns over the alleged involvement of children in the political march, including claims that they may have been brought in through monetary arrangements and made to chant political slogans. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has also been asked to investigate the alleged online circulation of videos and photographs featuring the children. (ANI)

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