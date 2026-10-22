Critical Brain Surgery Saves Life Of Young Man After Road Accident

Life-Saving Neuro-Surgery at Dwarka Hospital

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): In a life-threatening case of traumatic brain injury, doctors at a private hospital in Dwarka successfully treated a 27-year-old man who sustained severe head injuries in a road accident. The patient suffered multiple intracranial bleeds (bleeding inside the skull), extensive brain swelling and a shift in the brain's midline, requiring emergency surgery to prevent further damage.

The neurosurgery team, led by Dr Anurag Saxena, Cluster Head - Delhi NCR, Neurosurgery and Consultant - Spine Surgery at a private hospital in Dwarka, performed surgery to remove blood clots and relieve pressure on the brain. With injuries affecting both sides of the brain, the case required urgent surgical intervention to remove the clots. To manage the severe swelling, doctors temporarily removed a portion of the patient's skull to give the brain more room to expand and prevent further damage. Following intensive care and a prolonged recovery, the patient underwent a second procedure to reconstruct his skull using his own bone flap, which had been removed during the initial life-saving surgery.

Medical Challenges and Clinical Response

The patient was brought to the hospital with severe head injuries, including bleeding in different parts of the brain, significant brain swelling and a skull fracture. He had also sustained injuries to his ribs and shoulder. The swelling increased pressure inside the skull, putting him at serious risk of further brain damage and making emergency surgery necessary.

Expert Insights on Brain Trauma

Speaking about the case, Dr. Anurag Saxena, Cluster Head of Delhi NCR, Neurosurgery & Consultant, Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, said,“The brain is enclosed within the skull, which has very little room to accommodate swelling. Imagine a pressure cooker: when pressure builds up inside, it needs a way to release it. Similarly, when the brain swells after a severe injury, the pressure inside the skull can rise dangerously, threatening the brain's blood supply and vital functions.”

“In this case, we performed surgery to remove the blood clots and temporarily removed a portion of the skull to give the swollen brain room to expand. Once the patient's condition improved, we placed the same flap of bone back to reconstruct his skull and restore its protective covering. With his family's continued support and trust in the medical team, the patient showed steady improvement and was discharged in a stable condition.”

Gurkirat Singh, Hospital Director at Manipal Hospital Dwarka, said,“The Golden Hour following a serious accident can be critical, as early medical assessment and appropriate intervention may help prevent further complications and improve the chances of recovery. At Manipal Hospitals, we combine advanced medical technology with the expertise of our clinical teams to manage complex and critical cases, ensuring patients receive comprehensive care when they need it most.”

Road Safety and Emergency Care

The case highlights the importance of timely medical intervention following a serious road accident, particularly when a patient sustains severe head injuries that can lead to life-threatening complications. According to Delhi Traffic Police data, 577 people lost their lives in road accidents in Delhi between January and May 2025, highlighting the urgent need for effective emergency response and access to specialised trauma care. In cases involving severe head injuries, recognising the signs of a serious injury and reaching a hospital without delay play an important role in managing life-threatening complications and improving patient outcomes. (ANI)

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