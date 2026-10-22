India Cookware Market To Hit USD 2.85 Billion By 2031, As Premium Materials, Specialty Products And Online Retail Gain Ground, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"India Cookware Market Size and Share | Mordor Intelligence"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the India cookware market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad, India, October 22, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence: the India cookware market size was valued at USD 1.87 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 2.01 billion in 2026 to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.27% during the forecast period. The market is supported by changing household cooking preferences, wider product availability, growing interest in specialized cookware, and increasing access to organized retail and online shopping channels.

The India Cookware Market is developing across a broad product range, from everyday pans and pots to pressure cookers, steamers, specialty cookware, bakeware, and cookware accessories. Consumers are also showing interest in different material options, including stainless steel, aluminium, cast iron, carbon steel, copper, ceramic, glass, silicone, and coated substrates. This variety allows manufacturers and retailers to serve different cooking requirements, price preferences, and household needs.

The India Cookware Industry also includes demand from residential consumers as well as commercial users across HoReCa, institutional, and catering applications. The combination of established domestic brands, specialized kitchenware companies, offline retail networks, and expanding online channels continues to support market development across India.

India Cookware Market Growth Drivers

Growing preference for specialized cookware

One of the key India Cookware Market Trends is the wider availability and adoption of products designed for specific cooking applications. Alongside conventional frying and sauté pans, consumers can choose from grill pans, woks and kadhais, crepe pans, saucepans, stock pots, Dutch ovens, casseroles, and specialty cookware.

Products designed for Indian cooking requirements, including idli, appam, and dosa cookware, remain an important part of the category. Bakeware, such as ovenware, muffin trays, and cake tins, also adds to the range available to consumers. This broader selection allows cookware brands to target individual cooking habits instead of relying only on general-purpose products.

Rising interest in material and cookware performance

Material selection remains an important factor in purchasing decisions. Stainless steel and aluminium continue to serve everyday cooking needs, while cast iron and carbon steel appeal to consumers looking for particular cooking characteristics and durability. Copper, ceramic, glass, silicone, and coated substrates provide additional choices across different cookware applications.

The India Cookware Market is therefore seeing manufacturers maintain varied product portfolios rather than focusing on a single material category. Product design, handling, maintenance requirements, and suitability for different cooking methods remain relevant considerations for both residential and commercial users.

Expansion of online cookware retail

Online retail is becoming an increasingly important route for cookware purchases as consumers gain access to a wider selection of brands and products. E-commerce marketplaces and brand webshops allow customers to compare cookware types, materials, designs, and product features from home.

Offline retail continues to have an important role, particularly through supermarkets and hypermarkets, department stores, and specialty stores where consumers can physically examine cookware before purchasing. B2B and direct sales also support demand from commercial and institutional buyers. The combination of these channels is contributing to broader product availability across the India Cookware Market.

Demand across residential and commercial applications

Residential households remain a core end-user segment, supported by recurring demand for everyday cooking products and replacement purchases. At the same time, commercial demand from HoReCa operators, institutions, and catering businesses creates opportunities for cookware suppliers serving professional kitchens.

Regional preferences also influence market demand. North, South, West, and East and Northeast India have diverse food practices and cooking requirements, creating opportunities for manufacturers to offer products suited to different cuisines and household usage patterns.

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India Cookware Market Segmentation

The India Cookware Market Share is analyzed across product type, material, end user, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the market includes:

Core cookware: Pans, pots, pressure cookers and steamers, and cookware sets.

Specialized cookware: Dutch ovens and casseroles, specialty cookware for products such as idli, appam, and dosa, and bakeware.

Accessories: Lids and handles.

By material: the market covers stainless steel, aluminium, cast iron, carbon steel, copper, ceramic/glass, silicone, and other coated substrates. The availability of multiple material options allows brands to address different cooking applications and consumer preferences.

By end user: demand is divided between residential users and commercial users, including HoReCa, institutional, and catering applications.

By distribution channel: the market comprises offline retail, online channels, and B2B/direct sales. Offline retail includes super/hypermarkets, department stores, and specialty stores, while online distribution includes e-commerce marketplaces and brand webshops.

By region: the market is segmented into North India, South India, West India, and East & Northeast India. These regional segments reflect differences in cooking practices, product preferences, retail presence, and household requirements.

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India Cookware Market Key Players

The competitive environment includes established cookware and kitchenware companies with portfolios covering everyday cookware, pressure cookers, specialty products, bakeware, and related kitchen categories. Companies compete through product variety, brand recognition, distribution reach, material choices, and product positioning.

Key players in the market include TTK Prestige Ltd., Hawkins Cookers Ltd., Stovekraft Ltd. with brands such as Pigeon and Gilma, Wonderchef Home Appliances Pvt. Ltd., Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., Borosil Ltd., Meyer India with brands including Circulon and Anolon, Neelam Stainless Steel, Vinod Cookware, Stahl Kitchenware (SBL), and Nirlon Kitchenware Pvt. Ltd.

These companies serve different sections of the market through combinations of offline retail, online distribution, brand-led channels, and direct sales. Their product portfolios span core cookware, specialized cookware, accessories, and multiple material categories, supporting competition across residential and commercial applications.

India Cookware Market Outlook

The India Cookware Market Forecast points toward continued expansion as consumers gain access to a wider range of cookware products, materials, and purchasing channels. Demand is supported by everyday household cooking requirements as well as growing interest in specialized cookware and bakeware.

The India Cookware Industry is also benefiting from the presence of established brands and diverse distribution networks. Offline stores remain important for product discovery and purchase, while e-commerce marketplaces and brand webshops are widening consumer access to cookware across regions.

As manufacturers continue to address varied cooking needs through different product types and materials, the market is expected to maintain its growth trajectory. Product specialization, channel expansion, and demand from both residential and commercial users will remain important factors shaping the India Cookware Market through the forecast period.

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Global Cookware Market Size: The Cookware Market is projected to grow from USD 36.48 billion in 2025 and USD 38.37 billion in 2026 to USD 49.39 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.18% during 2026–2031. Stricter PFAS regulations, rapid urbanization, and growing consumer preference for premium, versatile cookware are expected to support this growth.

Europe Cookware Market Size: The European cookware market is projected to grow from USD 7.66 billion in 2025 to USD 7.94 billion in 2026 and reach USD 9.48 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.62% during 2026–2031. Continued interest in home cooking, rising demand for premium cookware in Western Europe, and growing preference for eco-designed and induction-compatible products are supporting market growth despite relatively mature unit volumes.

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