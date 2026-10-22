Next-Gen Stocks: BHVN, GMGMF, BKYI In Focus See Full List Inside

DALLAS, Texas, October 22, 2026 - Biopharma licensing, graphene technology, cybersecurity, industrial profitability and AI infrastructure highlight developments of the following companies: Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN), Graphene Manufacturing Group (OTCQX: GMGMF), BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI), STAK (NASDAQ: STAK), Exascale Labs (NASDAQ: XLAB), WISeSat (NASDAQ: SAIQ) and DarkHorse Technologies (NASDAQ: DRK) are advancing initiatives ranging from clinical development and customer expansion to improved financial performance and infrastructure projects.

The companies offer distinct milestones for investors to follow, including licensing execution, product evaluation, revenue growth and project development.

Biohaven: Ono Licensing Agreement Expands Regional Development Opportunity

Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) is advancing a clinical pipeline spanning neurological disorders, immunology and oncology. On October 8, the company announced a strategic licensing agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical covering extracellular IgG degraders in Japan and selected Asian markets.

Lead candidate BHV-1300 is in Phase 3 development for Graves' disease, making the agreement a regional partnership supporting a late-stage program.

Biohaven also reported that clinical data for BHV-1530, an investigational FGFR3-directed antibody-drug conjugate, were selected for an oral presentation at the 2026 EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium. Patient enrollment has begun in a combination study with Regeneron's cemiplimab, while other development programs include opakalim for epilepsy and taldefgrobep alfa for obesity.

Graphene Manufacturing Group: Engine Additive Testing and Battery Evaluations Advance

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) is advancing G® LUBRICANT, a graphene-enhanced engine oil additive targeting automotive, transportation and industrial applications.

Across reported tests, GMG cited up to 10% lower fuel consumption, 27% lower nitrogen oxide emissions, 33% fewer particulate emissions and 30% reduced friction. The University of Queensland independently verified fuel-efficiency improvements of up to 8.4% in a diesel engine. These results reflect specific testing conditions; performance may vary by application.

GMG has also begun supplying G®CELLS Graphene Aluminum-Ion Battery pouch cells to prospective customers for early-stage evaluation. The technology is being developed under a joint development agreement with Rio Tinto, supported by the Battery Innovation Center of Indiana.

The company appointed nine-time Motocross World Champion Antonio Cairoli as brand ambassador and plans to showcase G® LUBRICANT at EICMA in Milan, November 3–8, 2026.

BIO-key International: Gulf Customer Expansion Supports Passwordless Security Strategy

BIO-key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) is expanding its Middle East presence through biometric identity, passwordless authentication and government cybersecurity offerings.

Its latest government customer announcement follows seven new Gulf-region customers over six months, according to the company. Its products include PortalGuard, Passkey FIDO2, the WEB-key biometric engine and EcoID III fingerprint scanners.

BIO-key's Identity-Bound Biometrics approach ties authentication to individuals. Customer deployments, contract expansion and associated revenue will help measure the commercial impact of its regional growth.

STAK: Fiscal 2026 Results Mark Return to Profitability

STAK (NASDAQ: STAK) reported fiscal 2026 revenue of $28.2 million, up 13.21%, and approximately $0.4 million in net income, compared with a $5.7 million loss a year earlier.

Specialized oilfield vehicle revenue increased 103.35% to $22.2 million, while specialized equipment revenue declined 53.89% to $5.5 million. The company attributed its changing performance to resource allocation, product mix and expense controls.

Average vehicle selling prices increased 41.85% to $41,936, making the sustainability of that sales mix an operating metric to monitor.

Exascale Labs: Revenue Growth Builds AI Computing Business

Exascale Labs (NASDAQ: XLAB) reported fiscal 2026 revenue of $14.8 million, up 111% from $7.0 million, in results released in September.

The provider of GPU-as-a-Service capabilities and high-performance computing equipment completed its business combination and began Nasdaq trading under XLAB in August.

Its revenue growth provides a commercial foundation as the company pursues demand for AI computing. Customer retention, equipment utilization and profitability will help establish the durability of that growth.

WISeSat: Satellite Deployment Adds Platform for Security Testing

WISeSat (NASDAQ: SAIQ) is pursuing secure satellite connectivity for Internet of Things applications, combining communications infrastructure with cybersecurity and digital identity technologies.

On October 20, WISeSat announced the launch and deployment of FOSSASAT-2E27, a 6U satellite developed by partner FOSSA Systems, aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 Bandwagon-5 mission.

Equipped with SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES) secure-element technology, the satellite provides a platform for testing hardware-based security in space. A collaboration covering up to six selected missions is intended to progressively validate security technologies, including potential post-quantum components, subject to readiness and integration.

DarkHorse Technologies: Kentucky Power Agreement Supports Proposed AI Facility

DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) signed a power contract for up to 50 MW supporting a proposed AI data center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, potentially increasing its contracted TVA-region capacity to approximately 100 MW.

The agreement includes a 65 MW substation funded by DarkHorse, a 10-year power contract with automatic five-year renewals and an 18-month permitting contingency.

The project supports its Tennessee and Kentucky infrastructure strategy for AI, HPC and GPU-intensive workloads. Permitting, funding and construction remain necessary steps toward operation.

About the Companies

Biohaven develops investigational medicines. Graphene Manufacturing Group develops graphene-based materials and energy technologies. BIO-key provides identity and access management solutions. STAK manufactures specialized oilfield vehicles and equipment. Exascale Labs supplies AI computing services and equipment. WISeSat develops secure satellite connectivity. DarkHorse Technologies pursues AI and HPC infrastructure development.

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