Emerging Stocks To Watch: AMFN, SDST, AABB, GRLF Target Fusion Energy, Critical Minerals, Precious Metals And Agricultural Innovation

Data center power proposals, planned U.S. lithium refining capacity, an expanded share-repurchase program and biomass-based fertilizers highlight four companies' growth strategies.

DALLAS, Texas, October 22, 2026 - American Fusion (OTCQB: AMFN), Stardust Power (NASDAQ: SDST), Asia Broadband (OTC: AABB) and Green Leaf Innovations (OTC: GRLF) are pursuing initiatives spanning energy infrastructure, domestic battery supply chains, precious metals and agricultural technology.

American Fusion: Additional Texas Data Center Proposals Advance Commercial Outreach

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN) is preparing proposals for at least four additional Texas data center projects as it advances its Texatron fusion-energy platform toward potential commercial deployment.

The company also reports progress toward engaging a new independent auditor, occupying a newly permitted research and assembly facility, acquiring property for a permanent North Texas research and testing campus, and negotiating financing proposals from investment banking institutions.

American Fusion is refining its technology while preparing to resume testing at Texas Tech University and expand testing to other locations. The proposals represent prospective opportunities, rather than awarded contracts; testing results, financing agreements and technical validation remain central milestones.

Stardust Power: Oklahoma Project Targets Domestic Lithium Refining

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) is developing a battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Muskogee, Oklahoma, with planned production capacity of up to 50,000 metric tons annually.

The project targets a gap in domestic lithium processing and aims to strengthen the American battery supply chain. Its location places the proposed facility within a growing energy and manufacturing corridor. Project financing, construction execution and eventual commissioning will determine how planned capacity translates into commercial production.

Asia Broadband: Expanded Authorization Brings Buyback Program to $30 Million

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) announced that its board approved up to an additional $18 million in common-stock repurchases, bringing total authorization under the program to $30 million.

The company reported approximately $11.9 million in cumulative repurchases through June 30, 2026, under the initiative launched in the first quarter of 2025. Funding for further purchases is expected to come from cash reserves.

The expanded authorization adds a capital-allocation development for investors following AABB's precious-metals business. Actual purchases, their timing and the resulting share-count changes will provide measures of execution.

Green Leaf Innovations: DURTEQ Fertilizers Connect Marine Biomass With Agriculture

Green Leaf Innovations Inc. (OTC: GRLF) is pursuing agricultural opportunities through DURTEQ organic fertilizers, alongside its premium-cigar distribution and luxury-accessories e-commerce activities.

The fertilizer technology converts sargassum marine biomass into liquid and powdered agricultural inputs, with potential applications in tobacco cultivation and broader crop production. Intended benefits include supporting soil microbiology, crop productivity and sustainable farming practices.

Tobacco applications could connect the agricultural initiative with Green Leaf's established cigar business. Product performance, distribution arrangements and customer adoption remain milestones for evaluating its commercial potential.

About the Companies

American Fusion develops the Texatron fusion-energy platform. Stardust Power is developing U.S. battery-grade lithium refining capacity. Asia Broadband operates in the precious-metals sector. Green Leaf Innovations distributes premium cigars and is pursuing agricultural and consumer-product opportunities.

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