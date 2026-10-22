Nuclear Energy Stocks To Watch: FNUC, DNN, NNE As U.S. Expansion Advances Full List Inside

DALLAS, Texas, October 22, 2026 - News Commentary - America's nuclear expansion is sharpening a critical question: where will the fuel come from? Rising electricity demand from AI data centers and manufacturing is strengthening interest across the nuclear supply chain, from uranium deposits and processing technologies to reactor development and infrastructure financing.

Cameco's published month-end uranium indicators show the long-term price ended September at $96.50 per pound, exceeding the nominal $95 level reached in 2007, while spot uranium closed at $89.63. The distinction matters: long-term pricing reflects the market for future deliveries that underpin utility procurement and mine-development decisions. It does not mean spot uranium has surpassed its historical peak.

Meanwhile, the September 30 U.S.–Korea framework contemplates up to $120 billion of Korean investment supporting eight large U.S. reactors, including six Westinghouse AP1000 units and up to two APR1400 units. The framework is non-binding and subject to final negotiations, rather than a completed construction commitment.

Against that backdrop, the following six companies and one ETF offer different connections to the nuclear investment theme.

Frontier Nuclear and Minerals: Advancing U.S. Uranium Exploration

Frontier Nuclear and Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ: FNUC) is building a U.S.-focused nuclear fuel cycle platform through uranium projects and investments in enrichment and reactor technologies.

Its 100%-owned Pine Ridge project in Wyoming is undergoing a planned 36,000-meter drilling program comprising approximately 120 holes, targeting a maiden mineral resource estimate by early 2027. Frontier reported that its 2025 program identified at least 25 mineralized roll fronts across multiple sandstone packages.

The company also has a uranium-recovery and remediation agreement with DISA Technologies at Maybell in Colorado, alongside its Tallahassee project. These assets provide potential exposure to domestic fuel-supply development, with drilling results, technical studies and permitting representing important milestones.

Denison Mines: Moving From Development Into Construction

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) (TSX: DML) offers exposure to Canadian uranium mine construction through its Phoenix in-situ recovery project in Saskatchewan.

In July, Denison announced the transition from site preparation to full-scale construction, including installation of the Phase 1 perimeter freeze wall. The company has targeted first production by mid-2028, making construction execution a central milestone as utilities evaluate future supply.

NANO Nuclear Energy: Building Fuel-Cycle Capabilities

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NNE) combines microreactor development with efforts to establish nuclear fuel-cycle and transportation capabilities.

On October 1, the company announced an agreement to acquire depleted uranium hexafluoride deconversion and fluorine-extraction assets from Radnostix, including an NRC license and technical materials associated with a previously planned facility in Lea County, New Mexico.

The proposed transaction expands its potential processing capabilities, but remains subject to closing conditions and license transfer. Deconversion handles uranium compounds and associated materials; it does not itself create new mined uranium supply.

Eagle Nuclear Energy: Domestic Resources and Reactor Technology

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) is advancing its Aurora uranium project in southeastern Oregon, alongside an SMR technology program.

Its October corporate update highlighted partnerships supporting Aurora drilling and work toward a prefeasibility study. Eagle also reported engagement of AI-enabled modeling and simulation expertise for its reactor-development efforts.

The company therefore connects two parts of the nuclear theme: potential domestic uranium resources and longer-term reactor technology development. Neither should be treated as established commercial production.

IsoEnergy: Linking Uranium Assets With Recovery Technology

IsoEnergy Ltd. (NYSE: ISOU) (TSX: ISO) added a distinct U.S. supply-chain connection through the August 19 formation of DISA Uranium Corporation.

IsoEnergy contributed its Utah portfolio-including Tony M, Daneros, Rim, Sage Plain and Flatiron -to the new company, combining those assets with DISA's recovery and remediation technology. A concurrent $105 million private financing, including a $33 million investment from IsoEnergy, supported the transaction.

The structure links permitted, past-producing uranium assets with technology intended to support processing and recovery opportunities.

Brookfield Asset Management: Financing the Reactor Buildout

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM) brings an infrastructure-investment perspective to the theme through Brookfield's Westinghouse-related activities.

Brookfield welcomed the U.S.–Korea framework supporting potential deployment of Westinghouse reactor technology. Its connection is primarily through infrastructure capital and nuclear technology investment, giving it a different business profile from uranium explorers.

For investors following the proposed buildout, binding agreements, financing arrangements and project execution will matter more than headline investment figures alone.

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF: Broader Sector Exposure

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ: URNJ) provides exposure to a basket of smaller uranium mining, exploration and development companies.

URNJ seeks to track the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners Index before fees and expenses. It offers a way to follow multiple uranium businesses through one security, although its holdings remain exposed to commodity prices, project delays, financing needs and sector volatility.

The Theme Ahead: Turning Nuclear Plans Into Fuel Demand

Stronger long-term uranium pricing and proposed reactor investment are reinforcing interest in secure nuclear fuel supplies. The opportunity spans several stages: discovering deposits, constructing mines, developing processing capacity and financing reactors.

For these seven securities, the next meaningful developments will be resource estimates, construction progress, regulatory approvals, binding contracts and funded projects. Nuclear demand provides the backdrop; execution will determine how individual businesses participate.

About the Featured Companies and Fund

The featured securities span uranium exploration and development, nuclear processing, reactor technology, infrastructure asset management and an exchange-traded fund. Their commercial maturity, revenue sources and investment risks differ substantially.

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