MENAFN - GetNews) Handan City, Heibei Province, China-October 22, 2026

On July 29, Lei Yongtao, Northwest Party Branch Secretary and Development Department Director of Guizhou Aerospace Electrical Co., Ltd. (Guizhou Aerospace Electric), led a delegation to visit Resound Photoelectric Technology Research Institute (LSRPTR) for an exchange visit. The two sides held in-depth discussions on photoelectric sensing instruments, intelligent spectroscopy equipment, and semiconductor testing and packaging. LSRPTR Chairman Ren Haijie, Chief Technology Officer Chen Guohu, and heads of related departments extended a warm welcome to the delegation.

Tour of the Technology Exhibition Hall Highlights Key Equipment

The delegation first toured LSRPTR's technology exhibition hall, gaining a detailed understanding of the institute's development history, core business segments, and cutting-edge technology roadmap. On-site, they observed key equipment including a handheld Raman spectrometer, an intelligent inspection robot, and a freely configurable vacuum-interconnected wafer manufacturing system. The Guizhou Aerospace Electric team highly commended LSRPTR's deep technical accumulation in photoelectric sensing and intelligent spectroscopy instruments.

Discussion Session: Focused on Domestic High-End Scientific Equipment Collaboration

During the subsequent discussion session, Lei Yongtao introduced the overall development of Guizhou Aerospace Electric. Ren Haijie warmly welcomed the delegation and introduced LSRPTR's positioning and achievements as a new-type R&D institution in building a domestic high-end scientific instrument base. The two sides explored potential collaboration models across the following key areas:

1. Thermal management solutions for high-power laser equipment 2. High-precision hermetic interconnect components for lithography machines 3. Semiconductor testing and packaging

Establishing a Regular Engagement Mechanism to Drive Industry Upgrading

This exchange laid a solid foundation for deeper collaboration between the two parties. Both sides agreed to establish a regular engagement mechanism, compile a list of actionable collaboration opportunities, and jointly advance the domestic substitution of high-end scientific instruments and core components, working together to promote coordinated innovation across photoelectric sensing technology and semiconductor equipment manufacturing.

About LSRPTR

Resound Photoelectric Technology Research Institute(LSRPTR), affiliated with China Haiheng International Trade Group Co., Ltd. (CHHGC), serves as a key science and technology innovation enterprise introduced to the Central Plains Science and Technology City. We are also entrusted with the critical mission of establishing the Central Plains Dawn Laboratory. Currently, we have assembled a highly skilled professional team of over 200 members. Our core team includes multiple academicians from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering, recipients of the National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars, and over 100 professors and doctoral-level talents from top universities and research institutions worldwide. This interdisciplinary depth provides a solid foundation for technological breakthroughs and industrial implementation.