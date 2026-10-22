Selecting Cooling Fans For Medical Monitors Requires Careful Consideration

I. Why do medical monitors need Cooling Fan The internal electronic system of medical monitors is more complex than that of ordinary monitors. Typical heat-generating components include: high-brightness backlight, image processing board, main control board, power module, signal conversion module, display driving circuit, interface module, and long-running processing chips conditions of high brightness, high resolution, and 7×24 continuous operation, heat accumulation can easily lead to local temperature rise, thereby affecting performance and reliability cooling system needs to accomplish two basic tasks:

1 To transfer heat from the heat source;

2 To expel hot air from the chassis.

The DC cooling fan is the core component for achieving this active cooling function.

II. Why can't the cooling performance of medical displays be judged solely by the air volume? This is a common problem that often occurs in the selection of many fans. Suppose there are two DC cooling fans:

Just comparing the maximum air volume, it might lead to a wrong judgment that A is better. However, there are dust filters, air ducts, heat sinks, air guide covers, PCB boards, structural components and narrow inlet and outlet airways inside the medical display, significantly increasing the air resistance. Therefore, the key issue is not "what is the maximum fan air volume", but "how much effective air volume can be provided under the actual system resistance" - that is, the system operating point.

III. Air Volume and Static Pressure - How to View Them Correctly? Air Volume: The volume of air transported per unit time. Common units include CFM, m3/h, or L/s. A large air volume does not necessarily mean better heat dissipation. Static Pressure: The fan's ability to overcome air resistance. When there are filters, heat sinks, narrow air ducts, and high-density components in the system, the resistance increases; if the static pressure is insufficient, even if the nominal air volume is high, the actual installed air volume will significantly decrease.

IV. Core Parameters for Selecting Cooling Fans for Medical Displays It is recommended that engineers not merely create a "ranking list of air volume", but instead establish a comprehensive selection table.

Therefore, the DC cooling fan for medical displays is not "the larger the better", but "the more suitable the better".

V. Why are medical displays particularly focused on "quietness"? This is a significant difference between medical equipment and many industrial equipment. Medical display devices usually need to consider simultaneously: Heat dissipation capacity + Quietness + Low vibration + Stability. If the cooling fans operate at high speed, they will generate obvious wind noise, motor noise, bearings noise, resonance, and vibration. The ideal state is: while meeting the heat dissipation requirements, obtain sufficient effective air volume with a more reasonable rotational speed and aerodynamic design, while controlling noise and vibration.

VI. Does high rotational speed necessarily mean high noise? From an engineering perspective, if there is sufficient space, a larger-sized fan will generate less noise. Additionally, factors such as motor control, bearing structure, rotor dynamic balance, etc., will all affect the operating noise. Utilizing the PWM speed control function of the fan is also an effective way to control noise.

VII. Fan selection varies at different positions of the medical display. Not all medical displays are suitable for the same type of fan. For example:

Therefore, when selecting the type, engineers should first determine the following: 1. Fan installation position, 2. Air duct structure, 3. Heat source, 4. System resistance, 5. Target temperature rise. Then, determine the fan specifications.

VIII. When choosing fans for medical displays, one should also consider "failure costs" One should upgrade from "purchase cost" to "full life cycle cost".

Fan malfunction ↓ Internal temp rise ↓ Performance decline ↓ System alarm ↓ Maintenance costs

IX. How does Fuqingda Electronics select the cooling fans for medical display devices? For medical equipment customers, the selection of fans should follow the following steps: Thermal diagnosis → Fan matching → Air duct coordination → Sample testing → Parameter optimization → Batch delivery.

X. "Replacing with an equivalent model" is not simply changing the brand; It involves re-matching the parameters. A truly reasonable "imported equivalent model" should consider: Installation dimensions, Working voltage, Working current, Air volume, Static pressure, Speed, Noise, PWM, FG, Connector, Installation holes, Service life, Environmental conditions. Only when the key parameters and system performance match can it truly have the value of substitution.

Shenzhen Fuqingda Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. has 20 years of production experience and possesses independent R&D capabilities. It can provide customized solutions for standard products and different requirements. It is your ideal supplier of heat dissipation solutions. If you are looking for a heat dissipation fan supplier, please contact us.

About Us

Shenzhen Fuqingda Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2006 in Shenzhen, China. It is an enterprise that integrates product design, research and development, production, and sales.