Winklevoss PAC Enters Texas Senate Race With $81K Ad Buy

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto-focused political spending is intensifying ahead of the 2026 midterms, with filings to the U.S. Federal Election Commission (FEC) showing the Gemini -linked Digital Freedom Fund directing new money into Senate races that could shape future cryptocurrency legislation. The Super PAC, backed by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, reported additional expenditures targeting Republican and Democratic candidates in Texas and Ohio.

In a Tuesday FEC submission, Digital Freedom Fund disclosed its first ad spending supporting Texas Senatorial candidate Ken Paxton, including more than $81,000 in direct mail media. The filing also ties the PAC's activities to races where crypto policy is expected to remain a high-stakes issue for lawmakers, particularly as Congress debates market-structure proposals.

Digital Freedom Fund reported its first Texas Senate ad spending: more than $81,000 in direct mail supporting Ken Paxton and opposing James Talarico. The Super PAC has also disclosed additional spending in Ohio's Senate contest between Jon Husted and Sherrod Brown, bringing its support for Husted to about $7 million. Crypto-aligned PAC spending intersects with wider control-of-Congress expectations for 2027, where leadership could affect whether major crypto bills advance. Fairshake's separate operation reported large-scale direct mail spending in multiple states, including more than $9 million for Husted over Brown.

Key takeawaysDigital Freedom Fund pushes into Texas and Ohio

Digital Freedom Fund's latest disclosure was filed with the FEC and centers on campaign activity in two competitive Senate races. In Texas, the PAC reported that it had spent more than $81,000 on direct mail media to back Ken Paxton for one of the state's Senate seats while opposing James Talarico. The filing also notes that early voting has already begun in Texas.

The PAC's disclosed Texas spending marks a notable escalation in its media strategy. According to the filing, this is the first reported advertising outlay for the Paxton race, giving investors and observers a clearer view of how crypto-adjacent political capital is being deployed at the state level.

Digital Freedom Fund's reported spending is not limited to Texas. The PAC also disclosed additional expenditures in Ohio's Senate race, where Republican Jon Husted faces Democrat Sherrod Brown. With the new costs, Digital Freedom Fund's total support for Husted is now about $7 million.

Why control of Congress could matter for crypto policy

The timing of these PAC expenditures coincides with heightened attention on whether Congress will move toward or away from clearer rules for digital asset markets. The article notes that event contracts on prediction platforms Kalshi and Polymarket heavily favor Democrats regaining majority control of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in 2027.

That expectation matters because whichever party controls each chamber can heavily influence the legislative path for major proposals-particularly complex market-structure bills. The story highlights the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which previously failed to advance via a procedural vote in the Senate last month. While the bill's outcome in any future Congress is uncertain, the spending suggests that crypto-aligned groups are positioning themselves for a new legislative cycle.

For market participants, the practical takeaway is that election outcomes could affect not just which bills are introduced, but also whether they can clear procedural hurdles and reach final passage.

Paxton has drawn earlier pro-crypto ads

Digital Freedom Fund's current Texas activity follows earlier advertising support for Paxton. The article states that Paxton previously benefited from $500,000 in supportive ads ahead of the May Republican primary, when he defeated incumbent Senator John Cornyn.

Those ads were funded by the Fellowship PAC, which is described as being backed by Anchorage Digital and Cantor Fitzgerald and delivered messages through the Nxum Group, a marketing firm co-founded by Bo Hines. Hines is identified in the reporting as a former crypto adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump who later became CEO of Tether US after leaving the White House.

Earlier coverage referenced by the article points to potential conflicts around Hines' role in government and later business involvement. According to an October Wall Street Journal report cited in the text, Nxum reportedly received $6.3 million under a deal with stablecoin issuer Tether, with the first payment reportedly made while Hines was still in the White House.

Campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the article notes, including outreach by Cointelegraph to the Paxton and Talarico teams.

Fairshake expands direct mail spending, including Ohio

While Digital Freedom Fund is increasing its presence in Texas and Ohio, it is not operating in isolation. The article also details spending reported by Fairshake, a separate crypto-aligned PAC largely funded by Ripple Labs, Coinbase, and Andreessen Horowitz.

Fairshake's filings show more than $13 million combined in direct mail activity supporting what it frames as“pro-crypto” candidates. In Nebraska, the latest filing cited in the story reports more than $4 million to oppose independent candidate Dan Osborn. In Ohio, it reports an additional $9 million to support Jon Husted over Sherrod Brown.

By the figures provided in the article, Ohio's Senate race has become a major focus for multiple crypto-adjacent groups. It notes that Fairshake had invested about $56 million as of Wednesday, while Digital Freedom Fund reported total media purchases of about $7 million.

The competitive nature of the Ohio contest has also drawn attention from Republican donors, the article adds, particularly because the state's outcomes could influence whether Democrats gain Senate and gubernatorial seats for the first time in more than 30 years.

Major backers also target Senate races

The article further connects crypto-aligned spending to broader political fundraising. It reports that Elon Musk-described as the founder of SpaceX and the world's richest person-had poured more than $150 million into the Senate Leadership Fund, according to the filing information cited.

In addition, the story notes that the Senate Leadership Fund's support for Republican Senate candidates included sending the same amount Musk donated to the Texas PAC that supported Paxton through ads. The implication is that large-scale donor alignment may be reinforcing the targeted messaging PACs are running in key states.

As early voting begins in Texas on Oct. 19 and Election Day approaches on Nov. 3, the next phase of disclosures will likely reveal whether these PACs maintain their current pace, shift resources between races, or expand to additional contests tied to crypto regulation.

Readers should watch forthcoming FEC updates for how quickly ad spending scales in Texas and Ohio, and whether election outcomes shift the legislative arithmetic for crypto market-structure initiatives in the 2027 Congress-especially after recent procedural setbacks for bills like the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act.

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