Public Label Presented Its Size-Inclusive Bridal Collections At New York Bridal Fashion Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Label, the ready-to-wear sub-brand of Renee Cafaro Atelier, participated in New York Bridal Fashion Week from October 13–15, 2026, presenting its customizable, size-inclusive bridal attire and curated wedding bundles for different styles, sizes, and genders.







Based in New York City, Public Label brings elements of the bespoke atelier experience to online shopping. Its customizable offerings include womenswear, the brand's patented“Game Changer” dress with a built-in bra, and suiting for menswear and themwear. The collections are available in sizes S through 6X.

A central feature of Public Label's bridal offering is a collection of 12 curated bundles, each named after a city that reflects the aesthetic of the look. The packages combine clothing and accessories to simplify wedding-day outfit planning. According to the company, customers can assemble a complete look, excluding shoes, for under $1,000. Bundled discounts are also available for dresses and suiting purchased for wedding parties.

“ No longer should you have to compromise your ethics for style,” said Renee Cafaro, founder of Renee Cafaro Atelier and the creative force behind Public Label. The brand's approach emphasizes local production, fair wages for artisans, and made-to-order garments as alternatives to high-volume fashion production.

Public Label's participation in New York Bridal Fashion Week included meetings with buyers and boutiques. The event allowed it to introduce its bridal offerings to industry professionals and presented its approach to customizable wedding attire through an online retail model.

The company produces garments locally when orders are placed to reduce fabric waste and the environmental impact of production. Public Label also reports that fabric waste generated through its process is recycled into insulation. Its production model supports a diverse group of artisans who receive fair wages, with an emphasis on contributing to New York's garment district.

The brand's focus on quality over quantity aims to encourage customers to choose garments that can be cherished and worn for years. Its size-inclusive designs and customizable options address varying fit requirements while offering bridal attire for different members of a wedding party.

Customers can explore Public Label's customizable garments, review bridal bundle options, and book styling appointments through the company's website at .

About Public Label

Public Label is the ready-to-wear sub-brand of Renee Cafaro Atelier, a New York City-based, ethical, size-inclusive couture house. Offering sizes S through 6X, the brand features customizable womenswear and suiting for menswear and themwear. Its approach combines online accessibility, curated bridal styling, local production, and an emphasis on fair wages and waste reduction.











Media Contact

Company Name: Public Label

Contact Person: Stephanie M

Email:...

Phone: 212-000-0000

Country: United States

Website:

CONTACT: Media Contact Company Name: Public Label Contact Person: Stephanie M Email:... Phone: 212-000-0000 Country: United States Website: