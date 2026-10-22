Lutian Global Energy Partner Conference 2026 Successfully Held, Comprehensive Solar-Plus-Storage Solutions Unveiled

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAIZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 13, 2026, Lutian Machinery Co., Ltd. (605259.SH) hosted the 2026 Lutian Global Energy Partner Conference in Taizhou, Zhejiang. More than 200 key distributors and partners from all over the world gathered for this event. The conference arranged production base visits, in-depth thematic forums, the official launch of comprehensive solar-plus-storage solutions for multiple application scenarios, as well as on-site strategic partnership signing ceremonies.









All visiting partners toured Lutian's Taizhou production base, including the product showroom, smart energy center and energy-storage manufacturing workshop, to gain first-hand insight into its complete industrial system covering general-power manufacturing, photovoltaic and energy-storage businesses. Lutian has built four major R&D centers in Taizhou, Shanghai, Chongqing and Suzhou. It also owns a CNAS-accredited national laboratory and a joint laboratory with TUV, holding more than 300 proprietary intellectual property rights.

Four core product categories were unveiled: energy-storage inverters, energy-storage batteries, integrated PV-storage systems, and commercial & industrial energy-storage systems. Covering 500 W-250 kW power range and 1 kWh-5 MWh energy capacity, these modular and plug-and-play products fit home storage, outdoor operations, emergency backup power and small-size commercial-industrial usage. The company holds core patents on inverters, BMS and EMS, leverages AI to optimize energy dispatch, and researches cutting-edge technologies such as AIDC intelligent computing center power supply and SST solid-state transformers.









Lutian observes strong household energy-storage demand in high-electricity-price Europe and North America. Regions with weak power infrastructure in Africa and Southeast Asia also show solid demand for off-grid and emergency backup power. In 2025, its energy-storage business revenue rose 347.93% year-on-year, marking fast development of its second growth curve.

Putting overseas markets as top priority, Lutian rolled out its upgraded global service network with digital, localized, standardized and normalized service frameworks. It signed strategic cooperation deals with key clients on-site to jointly expand markets, develop distribution channels and promote products globally.









Founded in 2002 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange main board in 2021 (stock code: 605259), Lutian focuses on general-purpose power machinery, high-pressure washers and new-energy storage products. Its goods are exported to over 100 countries and regions, and the company is building a complete“power generation-energy storage-energy consumption” energy ecosystem.

Company: Lutian Machinery Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Dillon Wang

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Website:

Telephone: +86-576-82620999

City: Taizhou, Zhejiang, China

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