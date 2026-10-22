Fardeen Khan Dreams Of Late Father Feroz Khan, Wears His Hat For The First Time In 17 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan shared an emotional memory of his late father, veteran actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan.

He revealed that he wore one of his father's hats for the first time in 17 years after dreaming about him.

Taking to his social media account, Fardeen shared a picture of himself wearing a brown cowboy hat, a matching brown jacket and sunglasses.

Alongside the picture, Fardeen revealed that he had kept his father's hats close to him ever since he passed away in 2009 but had never worn any of them in the 17 years since his demise.

"Some things we inherit. Others, perhaps, are meant to be given to us when the time is right," he wrote.

Recalling the dream, Fardeen said his father appeared to him and handed him one of his hats.

"He came to me in a dream. And in that dream, he handed me one of his hats. This very one," he wrote.

"It's strange how something you've possessed for so many years can suddenly feel like it's just been given to you," he wrote.

"It felt special," he added, inviting people who interpret dreams to share their thoughts on the experience.

Feroz Khan, who passed away on April 27, 2009, at the age of 69 after battling lung cancer, was known for his fine screen presence, flamboyant personality and signature Western-inspired style, which was ahead of its time.

His fondness for cowboy hats, sunglasses and leather outfits became an integral part of his persona.

The actor-filmmaker was known for films such as 'Dharmatma', 'Qurbani', 'Janbaaz' and 'Yalgaar' amongst others.

Much like veteran actor Amrish Puri, who was also known for hats, Feroz Khan's love for similar types of hats also was well-known.

Feroz Khan also played a significant role in shaping his son's career. He launched Fardeen as an actor with 'Prem Aggan' in 1998. The father-son duo later collaborated on 'Janasheen' in 2003, directed by Feroz Khan and featuring Celina Jaitly alongside Fardeen.

–IANS

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