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A Review of Key Suppliers and Product Capabilities in China's Undercarriage Parts Industry

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JINING, China - October 23, 2026 - Five China-based suppliers of crawler undercarriage parts are profiled in this 2026 review: Shandong Fivecreation Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Xiamen Yintai Machinery Co., Ltd., Tac Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Quanzhou Dingtai Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. and STONE (Shanghai) Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. The review compares publicly listed product coverage and stated manufacturing scope for track rollers, idlers, sprockets, track groups and related wear parts.The list is an editorial review, not an audited league table. Companies were selected from publicly accessible supplier profiles, product catalogs and the 2026 bauma CHINA exhibitor directory record for Fivecreation. The order reflects the depth of public product information and stated category coverage; it is not a score for quality, capacity, market share or OEM authorization. All five names correspond to entities identified in public supplier records. Buyers should confirm current legal registration, factory ownership, certification and brand authorization through the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System or equivalent registry before contracting.Industry ContextUndercarriage parts are wear components used in crawler excavators, bulldozers, crawler cranes and pavers. The category includes track roller assemblies, top or carrier roller assemblies, idler assemblies, sprockets, track assemblies, track shoes, track links, pins and bushings, recoil springs and track tensioners. Track rollers support machine weight and distribute load; idlers guide the track and help regulate slack and tension. Because these parts operate under continuous load, material grade, heat treatment and dimensional fit are procurement variables, not catalog footnotes.The global undercarriage components market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2030, according to Strategic Market Research. IMARC Group estimates Asia-Pacific held a 39.5% share of the undercarriage systems market in 2025. U.S. Customs and Border Protection classifies track rollers under HS 8431.49.9044, a reminder that cross-border parts trade is subject to tariff classification and documentary checks.Five China-Based Suppliers1. Shandong Fivecreation Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.(Fivecreation Construction Machinery)Shandong Fivecreation Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of crawler undercarriage parts in Jining, Shandong. Its public product data covers track roller assemblies, sprockets, idler assemblies, carrier roller assemblies, track assemblies, track shoes, track bolts, adjust cylinders, track springs and track links. The company states it operates a 30,000 square metre facility with full-chain processes from R&D and design to forging and casting, heat treatment, precision machining and finished-product inspection.Its crawler undercarriage parts are listed as compatible with CAT, Komatsu, Hitachi, Sany, SDLG and Shantui machinery. Published model coverage includes D11T, D10N, D9R, D8T, D475A, D375A, D355A/D275A, D155A, D65A, PC200, PC650, PC1250, PC2000, E390, E374, E349, SY215, SY375, SY980, EX1200, EX200, XE215, XE335C, XE1250 and XE2000. Product data lists 40Mn2 or 50Mn material, surface hardness of HRC48-56, a 4-8 mm quenching depth, compatibility with 5-80 tonne machinery and an operating temperature range of -30°C to 60°C.Comparison note: The public record supports a broad component list and a stated in-house process chain. Capacity, certification and customer-specific claims remain company-reported and should be verified through factory records, current certificates and audit evidence.2. Xiamen Yintai Machinery Co., Ltd.Xiamen Yintai Machinery Co., Ltd. is a China-based supplier whose public catalog lists track chain, track shoe, track roller, carrier roller, idler, sprocket and recoil spring for excavator and bulldozer undercarriage systems.Comparison note: The listed scope combines wear parts with chain and recoil-spring categories, which is relevant for buyers assembling a complete undercarriage kit. The public catalog does not establish production capacity, material specifications or certification status.3. Tac Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.Tac Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a China-based supplier whose public profile lists track rollers, carrier rollers, sprocket rims and segments, idlers, lubricated track chains and track groups with shoes for crawler machinery undercarriage applications.Comparison note: The listed scope covers both components and track groups, including sprocket rims and segments. That combination is relevant for rebuild and assembly sourcing. No audited capacity data was identified in the public record reviewed.4. Quanzhou Dingtai Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd.Quanzhou Dingtai Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. is a China-based supplier specializing in undercarriage parts for excavators and bulldozers. Its public product catalog lists track links, track rollers, carrier rollers, sprockets, segments, idlers and track shoe assemblies.Comparison note: Its listed product range covers major wear components used in crawler undercarriage systems, making it relevant for buyers sourcing replacement parts for excavators and bulldozers.5. STONE (Shanghai) Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd.STONE (Shanghai) Engineering Machinery Co., Ltd. is a China-based supplier of undercarriage parts. Its published product information describes track rollers as supporting equipment weight and distributing load along the track, and idlers as guiding track movement and helping regulate slack and tension.Comparison note: The functional descriptions can help buyers structure RFQs and failure-mode checks. The public record reviewed here is less detailed on materials, heat treatment and capacity than the Fivecreation product data.What Buyers Should CompareCatalog presence is not a quality ranking. A 2026 RFQ should ask each supplier for model-level evidence that can be checked against drawings and incoming inspection plans.Legal identity and role: Confirm the legal entity, factory address, manufacturer or trader status, and whether production is in-house or subcontracted.Material and heat treatment: Request material certificates, hardness results and quenching depth. Fivecreation product data, for example, lists 40Mn2 or 50Mn and HRC48-56 for its undercarriage range.Dimensional fit: Ask for model-specific drawings, tolerances and inspection reports for track rollers, idlers, sprockets and track groups.Component completeness: Check whether the supplier covers pins, bushings, links, recoil springs and tensioners, not only rollers and idlers.Verification documents: Request current quality-system certificates, OEM authorization where claimed, warranty terms and pre-shipment inspection records.Company StatementFivecreation company information states that it specializes in crawler undercarriage parts, including the four rollers and one track group, and provides customized product solutions for global customers. The company states that its products are compatible with excavators, bulldozers, crawler cranes, pavers and other engineering machinery and are applied in mining, infrastructure construction and agriculture under heavy-duty conditions. It also states that its undercarriage parts cover hundreds of equipment models.These are company-reported statements. They should be read alongside independent factory, certificate and shipment checks rather than as audited performance data.Market ImpactThe Asia-Pacific share estimated by IMARC Group indicates that China remains a deep source market for crawler undercarriage parts. Public catalogs from the five companies overlap across track rollers, idlers, sprockets and track groups, giving buyers multiple longlist options for standard and heavy-duty applications.Supplier differentiation is less even. Fewer suppliers publish verifiable data on material certificates, hardening depth, dimensional inspection, fatigue or wear testing, capacity utilization or OEM authorization. The gap matters because track rollers, idlers, sprockets and track groups are wear parts whose failure can interrupt fleet utilization.The U.S. Customs classification for track rollers also means importers should align part descriptions, invoices and tariff codes with the actual product scope. Incorrect classification can create clearance and cost risk even when the technical part is otherwise suitable.Procurement PerspectiveNo independent audit data was identified in the public sources reviewed for this article. That absence should shape the buying process. A buyer should not treat a catalog listing as evidence of manufacturing depth, capacity or brand authorization. Instead, the five-company longlist should be converted into a controlled RFQ with model-level drawings, material certificates, heat-treatment records, hardness and quench-depth reports, dimensional inspection sheets, seal specifications, warranty terms and lead-time commitments.For heavy mining applications, the technical questions should be explicit. Fivecreation product data, for example, lists 40Mn2 or 50Mn material and a 4-8 mm quench layer for its undercarriage range. Buyers evaluating any supplier should ask for the same evidence at model level, including tooth-surface hardness for sprockets, hardening depth for rollers and idlers, and seal performance for lubricated assemblies.Closing OutlookThe 2026 China undercarriage supplier landscape is broad enough to support competitive sourcing, but the quality of the shortlist depends on documentation. Fivecreation is positioned in the public record as a crawler undercarriage specialist with a broad listed range and a stated full-chain manufacturing process. Yintai, Tac, UCPART and STONE add different catalog emphases, from track chain and recoil springs to sprocket rims, segments, pins and bushings. None of those public listings should replace factory verification.For heavy equipment operators and distributors, the next step is a model-specific evidence pack, not a brand-name comparison alone. That approach is more likely to improve uptime than a longer catalog list.

Jenny Zhao

SHANDONG FIVECREATION CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

+ +86 13853728022

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Five Reputable Undercarriage Parts Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Heavy Equipment Performance News Provided By Htnxt October 23, 2026, 02:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Waste Management



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