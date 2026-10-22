Industrial Degreaser Market To Reach USD 28.73 Billion By 2031 As Asia-Pacific Growth Accelerates At 5.74% CAGR Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Industrial Degreaser Market"Mordor Intelligence Report has released a report titled " Industrial Degreaser Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2026 – 2031”

Hyderabad, India, October 22, 2026: According to Mordor Intelligence, the Industrial Degreaser market size is estimated at USD 22.71 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 28.73 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.81% from 2026 to 2031. The market was valued at USD 21.67 billion in 2025. The Industrial Degreaser industry is also responding to the cleaning needs of electric vehicle batteries, power electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing. These applications require closer control of surface contamination and cleaning residues. However, higher raw material costs, chemical registration requirements, and the need to validate replacement products continue to affect manufacturers and suppliers.

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Industrial Degreaser Market Emerging Trends

Growing preference for water-based formulations

Water-based products accounted for 56.16% of the market by type in 2025. Their adoption is supported by solvent-replacement requirements, industrial cleaning needs, and compatibility with established aqueous washing systems. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.56% through 2031.

Rising demand for bio-based degreasers

Bio-based grades are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% through 2031. Manufacturers are exploring alternatives that reduce dependence on conventional petroleum-derived ingredients while meeting cleaning performance requirements.

Equipment maintenance remains a core demand driver

Factories and processing facilities use degreasers to remove accumulated contaminants from machinery and components. Effective cleaning supports maintenance schedules and helps reduce problems associated with grease buildup.

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Dominating Country and Regional Market Outlook

North America held the largest Industrial Degreaser market share in 2025, accounting for 38.05% of the global market. The United States is an important country within the region, supported by automotive manufacturing, industrial machinery, pharmaceutical production, and aerospace operations. Demand is reinforced by industrial maintenance requirements and regulations affecting the use of certain hazardous solvents. Mexico also contributes through automotive manufacturing and integrated supply chains. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest regional growth, at a CAGR of 5.74% through 2031, supported by manufacturing activity across China, India, South Korea, and other industrial economies.

Industrial Degreaser Companies

Ecolab Inc.



3M

Zep Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

CRC Industries

BASF

Quaker Houghton

ITW Pro Brands

NCH Corporation WD-40 Company

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