Monroe Ride Solutions Launches Full Active Suspension Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Monroe FAS Actuator Already Selected by Two China-Based Automakers for Upcoming Models

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenneco's Monroe Ride Solutions (MRS) business, a global leader in advanced suspension systems and components for automotive, commercial truck, off-highway equipment and other applications, today introduced full active suspension (FAS) technology for the global market. The launch comes with early market momentum, as two China-based automakers have already selected the new Monroe FAS actuator for upcoming models.

Active suspension technology dramatically enhances comfort and dynamic handling by providing real-time control of the vehicle body and wheels in response to driver input and variable road conditions. Unlike semi-active or adaptive suspensions, active systems independently control the vertical movement of each wheel to help optimize traction, stability and steering control.

The Monroe FAS actuator puts that capability into practice. Responding intelligently to complex road conditions within milliseconds, it delivers powerful active lifting and pressing forces at each wheel while achieving independent wheel decoupling. The result is reduced body roll and pitch, better absorption of road impacts and a more comfortable, controlled ride.

“The Monroe FAS actuator demonstrates our unique ability to anticipate and support the continuous innovation of China's leading automakers as partners,” said Tony Zhou, general manager of MRS China.“This market-ready solution enables the nation's new-energy vehicle manufacturers to excel in the development of increasingly intelligent and higher-performance vehicles that will appeal to millions of drivers in China and around the world.”

Principally developed at the MRS R&D center in Beijing, with support from the global MRS team, the Monroe FAS actuator will soon enter production at the company's Suzhou, China, manufacturing facility. It builds on more than 15 years of success with MRS's CVSA2 and Kinetic dampers and actuators in ultra-high-performance vehicles. Together with CVSAe, these semi-active technologies make up the Monroe Intelligent Suspension portfolio, which the new actuator now expands. Preferred by OEMs worldwide, including several China-based automakers, they are featured on dozens of vehicles manufactured in China and other regions.

The portfolio's newest addition is already earning industry recognition. The Monroe FAS actuator received the 2026 Gasgoo Award for Best Technology Application. Presented by Gasgoo, a leading automotive media and information services platform in China, the award honors outstanding innovation across the global mobility ecosystem.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our Performance Solutions, Clean Air Powertrain, Champion Ignition and DRiV aftermarket groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket. Visit to learn more.

CONTACT:

Simonetta Esposito

Global Communications

Tenneco

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