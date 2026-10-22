PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Attempts To Defame Nation

PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Defamation Allegations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday targeted the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying some "people are dreaming of disorder” in the country at a time when the world is looking for a new order. At the NDTV World Summit, PM Modi came down heavily on the Congress leader and said "such individuals are bent on tarnishing India's reputation."

"They travel abroad to defame the nation and plead with foreigners to intervene in our affairs. One wonders how much longer the Congress party will continue to put the nation at stake in its persistent attempts to launch its failed product. In a single year, there are fewer launches from our space centre at Sriharikota than the number of failed attempts the Congress makes to launch its leader. The Congress is free to bring about its own ruin, that is of no concern to us," he said.

Critique of Congress Ideology

He said to save the Gandhi family's failure, the Congress is casting doubt on India's achivements. "But, in a desperate bid to shield their own family from the stain of constant failure, the Congress is now casting doubt on India's achievements, its virtues and its progress," he added.

Accusations of Dimagi Naxals

PM Modi also accused Congress of drowning out genuine opposition voices with its "noise" and said that "Dimagi Naxals" had taken over the party's mind. "Those who want to present their points against the government in a legitimate democratic manner find their voices drowned out by the noise of Congress," he said.

Continuing his critique, PM Modi stated, "'Dimagi Naxals' have completely hijacked the mind of the Congress party to the extent that it has lost its own capacity to think." (ANI)

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