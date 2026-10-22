Indian Bank Hikes Interest Rates On Special Term Deposit Schemes “Ind Grow” And“Ind Prosper”
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhii, October 22, 2026: Indian Bank has increased interest rates on its special term deposit schemes,“Ind Grow” (555 days) and“Ind Prosper” (777 days), effective October 23, 2026.
The interest rate on“Ind Grow” has been increased by 15 basis points from 6.65% to 6.80% p.a., while the rate on“Ind Prosper” has been revised from 6.60% to 6.75% p.a., also an increase of 15 basis points.
With this revision, Indian Bank continues to offer attractive fixed-tenure deposit options to customers seeking investment opportunities with assured returns, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Customers may contact their nearest Indian Bank branch for further details.
The interest rate on“Ind Grow” has been increased by 15 basis points from 6.65% to 6.80% p.a., while the rate on“Ind Prosper” has been revised from 6.60% to 6.75% p.a., also an increase of 15 basis points.
With this revision, Indian Bank continues to offer attractive fixed-tenure deposit options to customers seeking investment opportunities with assured returns, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Customers may contact their nearest Indian Bank branch for further details.
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