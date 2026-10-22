Tractors Market Size To Reach USD 126.18 Billion By 2031, Driven By Farm Mechanization And Demand For Agricultural Equipment Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Tractors Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Tractors Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Oct 22nd, 2026 - The tractors market is estimated at USD 95.03 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 126.18 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period. Market growth reflects the continued need for agricultural machinery to support farming operations and improve productivity.

Farm mechanization remains an important factor influencing tractor demand as agricultural producers seek equipment for activities such as plowing, planting, cultivation, and harvesting. Tractors support a wide range of farm operations, making them an essential part of modern agricultural equipment fleets.

Demand also depends on farm size, agricultural investment, labor availability, and access to financing. Manufacturers continue to serve different farming requirements through tractors with varying power capacities, configurations, and features.

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Key Trends Shaping the Tractors Market

Increasing Farm Mechanization

The need to complete agricultural operations efficiently supports the adoption of tractors across farming activities. Mechanized equipment helps farmers perform repetitive and labor-intensive tasks, particularly where agricultural operations cover large areas.

Demand for Higher-Power Tractors

Commercial farming operations and larger agricultural holdings require tractors capable of handling demanding fieldwork and heavy implements. This supports demand across different horsepower categories, depending on crop type, farm size, and the tasks performed.

Adoption of Advanced Tractor Technologies

Manufacturers are incorporating features designed to improve tractor operation, control, and field efficiency. Precision farming technologies and improved equipment systems can help farmers manage agricultural activities with greater accuracy.

Focus on Fuel Efficiency and Operating Costs

Fuel consumption and maintenance costs influence tractor purchasing decisions because they affect total operating expenses. Farmers may consider engine performance, equipment durability, and maintenance requirements when selecting tractors for long-term use.

Tractors Market Segmentation Analysis

By Engine Power

Below 40 HP

40–100 HP

Above 100 HP

By Drive Type

Two-Wheel Drive

Four-Wheel Drive

By Application

Agriculture

Construction

Forestry

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Tractors Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The tractors market includes established agricultural machinery manufacturers that compete through product portfolios, distribution networks, equipment performance, and support services. Competition also reflects the need to serve different farm sizes, operating conditions, and regional agricultural requirements.

Key players include:

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

AGCO Corporation

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited (TAFE)

CLAAS KGaA mbH

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

The tractors market is projected to grow from USD 95.03 billion in 2026 to USD 126.18 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.83%. Demand for mechanized farming equipment and tractors suited to varied agricultural operations is expected to support market expansion.

However, purchasing costs, financing access, fuel expenses, and maintenance requirements can influence buying decisions, particularly among smaller farming operations.

Overall, the market outlook remains linked to agricultural mechanization, equipment replacement needs, and farmers' demand for tractors that meet their operational and cost requirements.

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