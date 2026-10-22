Lubinets On Evacuation From Oleshky:“We're In Home Stretch”

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada's Human Rights Commissioner, spoke about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

He said that people in the city are not only suffering from a lack of medicine and food but are also constantly risking their lives.

“According to our information, people there are not just suffering from a lack of food or medicine-people are actually dying,” Lubinets said.

At the same time, he indicated that an evacuation from Oleshky could take place soon.

“We, as the Ukrainian side, have done everything to resolve this issue, and we are now practically in the home stretch to finally carry out the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens who need it,” Lubinets said.

He emphasized that the evacuation involves thousands of civilians, including children. While difficult daily negotiations with the Russian side continue, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are helping the local population survive.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian military delivered over 4 metric tons of humanitarian aid to residents of Oleshky, who had been cut off by Russian occupiers.

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According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, no food supplies have reached Oleshky since May 26.

According to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russians are holding about 2,000 people hostage in Oleshky, nearly 50 of whom are children. They are forced to survive without food, electricity, or water.